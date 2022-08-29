$57,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS
Class GLS450, 7 PASS, AMG SPORT, DISTRONIC PLUS, 360 CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$57,800
- Listing ID: 9061615
- Stock #: PC8635
- VIN: 4JGDF6EE1JB044162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8635
- Mileage 102,051 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX | 3.0L TWIN TURBO V6 | AWD | 7 PASSENGER | NAVIGATION | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (DISTRONIC PLUS) | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT | AIRMATIC ADAPTIVE DAMPING SUPSENSION | DRIVER ASSISTANT PLUS PACKAGE | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | ACTIVE BLINDSPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST | DRIVE PACKAGE | ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST | 360 CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | PADDLE SHIFTERS | PANORAMIC ROOF | SIRIUS XM | BLUETOOTH | POWER SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | AMBIENT LIGHTING | TEMPERATURE CONTROLLED CUP HOLDERS
This 2018 Mercedes Benz GLS450 features a beautiful Obsidian Black Metallic exterior with a Premium Black/Anthracite leather Interior. Powered with 3.0-litre Twin Turbo V6 engine producing 362-horsepower and 369ft lb mated with a 9-speed Automatic Transmission. The 4MATIC All-wheel drive system and the cool composure of Adaptive Damping suspension will provide you with safe and comfortable ride in almost any road condition.
This is also the elongated GLS which means you have room for 7 Passengers in three luxurious rows, and feature Rear Seat Entertainment with Dual second row Screens and headphones. For easy access and comfort the 2nd and 3rd Rows are electronically foldable. The Front and Second row seats are heated. You and your passengers will also be able to enjoy the view through massive Panoramic Sunroof.
For better phone integration the car also has Apple Carplay and Android Auto support. The Distronic Plus Adaptive Cruise Control will make everyday commute easier. On top of that the Driving Package which includes Active Blind Spot Assist, Autonomous Brake Intervention and more Safety features will make this car also safe.
