2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

102,051 KM

$57,800

+ tax & licensing
$57,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

Class GLS450, 7 PASS, AMG SPORT, DISTRONIC PLUS, 360 CAM

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

Class GLS450, 7 PASS, AMG SPORT, DISTRONIC PLUS, 360 CAM

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$57,800

+ taxes & licensing

102,051KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9061615
  Stock #: PC8635
  VIN: 4JGDF6EE1JB044162

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8635
  • Mileage 102,051 KM

CLEAN CARFAX | 3.0L TWIN TURBO V6 | AWD | 7 PASSENGER | NAVIGATION | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (DISTRONIC PLUS) | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT | AIRMATIC ADAPTIVE DAMPING SUPSENSION | DRIVER ASSISTANT PLUS PACKAGE | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | ACTIVE BLINDSPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST | DRIVE PACKAGE | ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST | 360 CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | PADDLE SHIFTERS | PANORAMIC ROOF | SIRIUS XM | BLUETOOTH | POWER SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | AMBIENT LIGHTING | TEMPERATURE CONTROLLED CUP HOLDERS







This 2018 Mercedes Benz GLS450 features a beautiful Obsidian Black Metallic exterior with a Premium Black/Anthracite leather Interior. Powered with 3.0-litre Twin Turbo V6 engine producing 362-horsepower and 369ft lb mated with a 9-speed Automatic Transmission. The 4MATIC All-wheel drive system and the cool composure of Adaptive Damping suspension will provide you with safe and comfortable ride in almost any road condition.







This is also the elongated GLS which means you have room for 7 Passengers in three luxurious rows, and feature Rear Seat Entertainment with Dual second row Screens and headphones. For easy access and comfort the 2nd and 3rd Rows are electronically foldable. The Front and Second row seats are heated. You and your passengers will also be able to enjoy the view through massive Panoramic Sunroof.







For better phone integration the car also has Apple Carplay and Android Auto support. The Distronic Plus Adaptive Cruise Control will make everyday commute easier. On top of that the Driving Package which includes Active Blind Spot Assist, Autonomous Brake Intervention and more Safety features will make this car also safe.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Air Suspension
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.27
Rear
Split
3
Third Row
2
Panic Alarm
10
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Lumbar
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
door unlock
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Total speakers: 8
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Front headrests: power adjustable
Passenger seat: heated
Third row headrests: adjustable
Third row seat folding: power
Upholstery: leatherette
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Front struts
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Front brake width: 1.3
Rear brake width: 0.9
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Skid plate(s): front
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Rear struts
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Easy entry: manual rear seat
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Alternator: 180 amps
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
variable intermittent
halogen
Window defogger: rear
Power outlet(s): 115V rear
Steering ratio: 18.9
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Yelp
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
power glass
12V front
with washer
Google POIs
Google search
vehicle location
12V rear
12V cargo area
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Roof rails: aluminum
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

