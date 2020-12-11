2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Compass Trip Computer Apple CarPlay Suspension Air Suspension Comfort HEATED Cargo Area Light Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 3 Wood Navigation MP3 Playback 2 16 Ride Control Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column PADDLE SHIFTER coolant POWER SUNSHADE driver seat side mirrors auto on/off DVD AUDIO USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Run flat tires one-touch open/close door unlock Active suspension engine oil Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control HD Radio Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer In-Dash CD: 6 disc Rear seat type: bench Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear headrests: adjustable 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Storage: door pockets Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Front headrests: power adjustable Passenger seat: heated Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Front wipers: rain sensing Armrests: rear center folding with storage Grille color: chrome Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Suspension control: electronic Center console: front console with armrest and storage Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Impact sensor: battery disconnect Subwoofer: 1 Surround sound: 5.1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Front suspension type: multi-link Sunshade: power rear window Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Total speakers: 12 Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Tire type: all terrain Side door type: soft close Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Additional key: removable valet Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Rear struts Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Rear brake diameter: 11.8 Headlights: LED Axle ratio: 2.65 Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Steering ratio: 15.5 Internet radio app: Gracenote Premium brand: Burmester Navigation app: Traffic Data Watts: 590 Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors Front brake diameter: 13.2 Power outlet(s): 115V front variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate Hard drive: 10GB Passenger Seat Connected in-car apps: Facebook Smart device app function: horn/light operation Yelp stocks weather Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Headliner trim: leather Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot Cornering Power Panoramic iPod/iPhone multi-function Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast 12V front and rear maintenance due reverse gear tilt voice operated auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive Active parking system: semi-automatic Google POIs Google search news Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. self-leveling vehicle location 12V cargo area low battery Smartphone integration: Android Auto TuneIn Battery rating: 520 CCA Video monitor size: 12.3 in.

