2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2018 MERCEDES BENZ S560 4MATIC LWB | DISTRONIC PLUS | DRIVING PACKAGE | AWD | LONG WHEEL BASE | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST | PARKING PACKAGE | ELECTRIC ROLLER SUNBLINDS IN REAR | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | DYANIMC SEATS | LUXURY HEATED STEERING WHEEL | 360 CAMERA | TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION | HEAT INSULAITING IR REFLECTIVE GLASS | DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | NAPPA LEATHER SEATS | BURMESTER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED REAR AND FRONT SEATS | AMBIANCE LIGHTING | WIRELESS TELEPHONE CHARGING | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The Mercedes S560 delivers a luxurious and exciting ride for you and your passEngers. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz S560 4MATIC is a refresh for this generation of S-Class and it features updated 4.7L V8 producing 463 Horsepower along with 4MATIC All Wheel Drive through and smooth 9-Speed Automatic Transmission. Even with the added power compared to previous generation, this Mercedes still boasts average fuel economy of around 12 L/100km. Nothing rivals the world-class luxury of a Mercedes S-Class finished in a sleek Obsidian Black exterior that is enhanced with AMG Styling for Front and Rear Bumpers.
The interior Boasts the famous Mercedes luxury. With Premium Nappa Leather Interior the feel will be as luxurious as it looks. You will have Dynamic Massage Seats in the Front which are Heated and Cooled. For added comfort the Steering Wheel and Armrests are also Heated. For cold winter days the Heated Windshield will also be an added benefit. While enjoying the smooth ride with Mercedes adjustable Suspension you will be able to enjoy the Burmester 24 Premium Sound System. This S-class also has IR Glass which means it limits the heat from Sunlight that enters the car.
The S-Class is also loaded with many driving and safety features to make your drive better. The Distronic Plus system with Adaptive Cruise Control will be perfect for long drives. The Mercedes Active Lane Change Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition will ensure that your ride will be safe and easy.
Enjoy state-of-the-art technology features like a voice-command (COMAND) Navigation system, and 360 Top View Backup Camera with Park Assist. The S-Class is a pinnacle of vehicle features and options, and this S-Class is equipped with a huge Panoramic Sunroof providing a skyview in all conditions. Burnmester Premium audio system for the music lovers. Other convenient features include LED Ambient Lighting, Paddle Shifters, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless GO, Armrest Heating, ECO Start/Stop Function, Bluetooth/USB Connection, Power trunk, and much more. Safety features include front/side/curtain airbags, Traction and Stability Control, and ABS Brakes.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4