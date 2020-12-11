Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

39,934 KM

Details Description Features

$81,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

S560 4MATIC, LWB, DISTRONIC PLUS, DRIVING PKG

S560 4MATIC, LWB, DISTRONIC PLUS, DRIVING PKG

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

39,934KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6364610
  • Stock #: PC6445
  • VIN: WDDUG8GB3JA350839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6445
  • Mileage 39,934 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MERCEDES BENZ S560 4MATIC LWB | DISTRONIC PLUS | DRIVING PACKAGE | AWD | LONG WHEEL BASE | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST | PARKING PACKAGE | ELECTRIC ROLLER SUNBLINDS IN REAR | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | DYANIMC SEATS | LUXURY HEATED STEERING WHEEL | 360 CAMERA | TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION | HEAT INSULAITING IR REFLECTIVE GLASS | DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | NAPPA LEATHER SEATS | BURMESTER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED REAR AND FRONT SEATS | AMBIANCE LIGHTING | WIRELESS TELEPHONE CHARGING | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The Mercedes S560 delivers a luxurious and exciting ride for you and your passEngers. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz S560 4MATIC is a refresh for this generation of S-Class and it features updated 4.7L V8 producing 463 Horsepower along with 4MATIC All Wheel Drive through and smooth 9-Speed Automatic Transmission. Even with the added power compared to previous generation, this Mercedes still boasts average fuel economy of around 12 L/100km. Nothing rivals the world-class luxury of a Mercedes S-Class finished in a sleek Obsidian Black exterior that is enhanced with AMG Styling for Front and Rear Bumpers.







The interior Boasts the famous Mercedes luxury. With Premium Nappa Leather Interior the feel will be as luxurious as it looks. You will have Dynamic Massage Seats in the Front which are Heated and Cooled. For added comfort the Steering Wheel and Armrests are also Heated. For cold winter days the Heated Windshield will also be an added benefit. While enjoying the smooth ride with Mercedes adjustable Suspension you will be able to enjoy the Burmester 24 Premium Sound System. This S-class also has IR Glass which means it limits the heat from Sunlight that enters the car.







The S-Class is also loaded with many driving and safety features to make your drive better. The Distronic Plus system with Adaptive Cruise Control will be perfect for long drives. The Mercedes Active Lane Change Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition will ensure that your ride will be safe and easy.







Enjoy state-of-the-art technology features like a voice-command (COMAND) Navigation system, and 360 Top View Backup Camera with Park Assist. The S-Class is a pinnacle of vehicle features and options, and this S-Class is equipped with a huge Panoramic Sunroof providing a skyview in all conditions. Burnmester Premium audio system for the music lovers. Other convenient features include LED Ambient Lighting, Paddle Shifters, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless GO, Armrest Heating, ECO Start/Stop Function, Bluetooth/USB Connection, Power trunk, and much more. Safety features include front/side/curtain airbags, Traction and Stability Control, and ABS Brakes.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Trip Computer
Apple CarPlay
Air Suspension
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
Wood
Navigation
MP3 Playback
2
16
Ride Control
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
POWER SUNSHADE
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
DVD AUDIO
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Run flat tires
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Active suspension
engine oil
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Front headrests: power adjustable
Passenger seat: heated
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Grille color: chrome
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Front suspension type: multi-link
Sunshade: power rear window
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Total speakers: 12
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Tire type: all terrain
Side door type: soft close
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Additional key: removable valet
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Headlights: LED
Axle ratio: 2.65
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Steering ratio: 15.5
Internet radio app: Gracenote
Premium brand: Burmester
Navigation app: Traffic Data
Watts: 590
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Front brake diameter: 13.2
Power outlet(s): 115V front
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Hard drive: 10GB
Passenger Seat
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Yelp
stocks
weather
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Headliner trim: leather
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
Power Panoramic
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
12V front and rear
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
Active parking system: semi-automatic
Google POIs
Google search
news
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
self-leveling
vehicle location
12V cargo area
low battery
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
TuneIn
Battery rating: 520 CCA
Video monitor size: 12.3 in.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

