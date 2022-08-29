$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S560 4MATIC, LWB, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, HUD, BURMESTER
- Listing ID: 9076540
- Stock #: PC8648
- VIN: WDDUG8GB3JA396753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8648
- Mileage 81,059 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX | LWB | BITURBO V8 | 463HP | 4MATIC AWD | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | DISTRONIC PLUS | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE HIGH | DRIVE PACKAGE | SPORT PACKAGE | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST | ELECTRIC ROLLER SUNBLINDS IN REAR | PANORAMIC SLIDING GLASS SUNROOF | DYNAMIC SEATS | LUXURY HEATED STEERING WHEEL | 360 CAMERA | TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION | HEAT INSULATING IR REFLECTIVE GLASS | DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS | NAPPA LEATHER SEATS | BURMESTER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | HERMES COMMUNICATION MODULE LTE | HEATED REAR AND FRONT SEATS | AMBIANCE LIGHTING
The Mercedes S560 delivers a luxurious and exciting ride for you and your passengers. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz S560 4MATIC is a refresh for this generation of S-Class and it features an updated twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 producing 463-horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, along with the 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive System and a 9-speed Automatic Transmission.
This S560 features a designo Diamond White Metallic exterior that is enhanced with the AMG Styling Package which adds a front spoiler, side skirts and 19 AMG double-spoke wheels.
The interior Boasts the famous Mercedes luxury, it features a Premium Beige Nappa leather interior with Poplar Wood trim throughout, Premium Ambient Lighting, Dynamic Massage Seats in the Front which are Heated and Cooled. For added comfort, the Steering Wheel and Armrests are also Heated.
The S-Class is also loaded with many driving and safety features to make your drive better. The Distronic Plus system with Adaptive Cruise Control will be perfect for long drives. The Mercedes Active Lane Change Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition will ensure that your ride will be safe and easy.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
