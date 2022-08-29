Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

81,059 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

S560 4MATIC, LWB, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, HUD, BURMESTER

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

81,059KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9076540
  • Stock #: PC8648
  • VIN: WDDUG8GB3JA396753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX | LWB | BITURBO V8 | 463HP | 4MATIC AWD | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | DISTRONIC PLUS | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE HIGH | DRIVE PACKAGE | SPORT PACKAGE | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST | ELECTRIC ROLLER SUNBLINDS IN REAR | PANORAMIC SLIDING GLASS SUNROOF | DYNAMIC SEATS | LUXURY HEATED STEERING WHEEL | 360 CAMERA | TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION | HEAT INSULATING IR REFLECTIVE GLASS | DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS | NAPPA LEATHER SEATS | BURMESTER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | HERMES COMMUNICATION MODULE LTE | HEATED REAR AND FRONT SEATS | AMBIANCE LIGHTING







The Mercedes S560 delivers a luxurious and exciting ride for you and your passengers. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz S560 4MATIC is a refresh for this generation of S-Class and it features an updated twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 producing 463-horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, along with the 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive System and a 9-speed Automatic Transmission.







This S560 features a designo Diamond White Metallic exterior that is enhanced with the AMG Styling Package which adds a front spoiler, side skirts and 19 AMG double-spoke wheels.







The interior Boasts the famous Mercedes luxury, it features a Premium Beige Nappa leather interior with Poplar Wood trim throughout, Premium Ambient Lighting, Dynamic Massage Seats in the Front which are Heated and Cooled. For added comfort, the Steering Wheel and Armrests are also Heated.







The S-Class is also loaded with many driving and safety features to make your drive better. The Distronic Plus system with Adaptive Cruise Control will be perfect for long drives. The Mercedes Active Lane Change Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition will ensure that your ride will be safe and easy.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic Parking Brake
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Air Suspension
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
HEATED
Rear Privacy Glass
Run flat tires
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
3
Wood
MP3 Playback
2
16
Ride Control
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
DVD AUDIO
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear headrests: adjustable
Front shock type: gas
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Front headrests: power adjustable
Passenger seat: heated
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Grille color: chrome
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Sunshade: power rear window
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Total speakers: 12
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Tire type: all terrain
Side door type: soft close
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Headlights: LED
Axle ratio: 2.65
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Steering ratio: 15.5
Internet radio app: Gracenote
Premium brand: Burmester
Watts: 590
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Front brake diameter: 13.2
Power outlet(s): 115V front
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Hard drive: 10GB
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Yelp
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Headliner trim: leather
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
Power Panoramic
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
Active parking system: semi-automatic
Google POIs
Google search
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
self-leveling
vehicle location
12V rear
12V cargo area
low battery
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
TuneIn
Battery rating: 520 CCA
Video monitor size: 12.3 in.
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

