2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Listing ID: 9076540

9076540 Stock #: PC8648

PC8648 VIN: WDDUG8GB3JA396753

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8648

Mileage 81,059 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Electronic Parking Brake Emergency interior trunk release Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Comfort HEATED Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Run flat tires Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear 3 Wood MP3 Playback 2 16 Ride Control Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER POWER SUNSHADE side mirrors auto on/off DVD AUDIO USB Radio data system Braking Assist one-touch open/close door unlock Active suspension integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Jack Vehicle immobilizer range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer In-Dash CD: 6 disc Rear seat type: bench Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear headrests: adjustable Front shock type: gas Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Storage: door pockets Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Front headrests: power adjustable Passenger seat: heated Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Front wipers: rain sensing Armrests: rear center folding with storage Grille color: chrome Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Suspension control: electronic Center console: front console with armrest and storage Impact sensor: battery disconnect Subwoofer: 1 Surround sound: 5.1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Front suspension type: multi-link Sunshade: power rear window Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Total speakers: 12 Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Tire type: all terrain Side door type: soft close Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Rear struts Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Rear brake diameter: 11.8 Headlights: LED Axle ratio: 2.65 Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Steering ratio: 15.5 Internet radio app: Gracenote Premium brand: Burmester Watts: 590 Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors Front brake diameter: 13.2 Power outlet(s): 115V front variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate Hard drive: 10GB Connected in-car apps: Facebook LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation Yelp Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Headliner trim: leather Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot Cornering Power Panoramic iPod/iPhone multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast maintenance due reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive Active parking system: semi-automatic Google POIs Google search Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. self-leveling vehicle location 12V rear 12V cargo area low battery Smartphone integration: Android Auto TuneIn Battery rating: 520 CCA Video monitor size: 12.3 in. Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Navigation data: real time traffic Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated Exhaust tip color: stainless steel

