$18,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 MINI 5 Door
Cooper w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control
2018 MINI 5 Door
Cooper w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,580KM
VIN WMWXU1C52J2F80969
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 37,580 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Dual Panel Sunroof, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Head's Up Display and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 MINI 5 Door include:
Dual Panel Sunroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Head's Up Display
Bluetooth
Heated Front Seats
Dual Zone A/C
Press Button Start
12V Outlet
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 38280
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Convenience
Auto Windshield Wipers
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
PRESS BUTTON START
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Dual panel sunroof
Head's up Display
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
2018 MINI 5 Door