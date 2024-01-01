Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>Dual Panel Sunroof, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Heads Up Display and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 MINI 5 Door include:<br> <br>Dual Panel Sunroof<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Heads Up Display<br>Bluetooth<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Dual Zone A/C<br>Press Button Start<br>12V Outlet<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 38280

2018 MINI 5 Door

37,580 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 MINI 5 Door

Cooper w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2018 MINI 5 Door

Cooper w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,580KM
VIN WMWXU1C52J2F80969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,580 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Dual Panel Sunroof, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Head's Up Display and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 MINI 5 Door include:

Dual Panel Sunroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Head's Up Display
Bluetooth
Heated Front Seats
Dual Zone A/C
Press Button Start
12V Outlet

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38280

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Auto Windshield Wipers

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
PRESS BUTTON START
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Dual panel sunroof
Head's up Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Execline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Execline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 96,500 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-30 GT w/Turbo AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Mazda CX-30 GT w/Turbo AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 36,000 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof 36,000 KM $51,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 MINI 5 Door