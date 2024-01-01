Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

74,448 KM

Details Description Features

$23,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11278511
  2. 11278511
  3. 11278511
  4. 11278511
  5. 11278511
  6. 11278511
  7. 11278511
  8. 11278511
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
74,448KM
Used
VIN WMZYT5C36J3E60280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,448 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
PUSH START
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
Dual panel sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2014 Lexus IS 250 AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Lexus IS 250 AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav 131,797 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 250 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 250 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 147,412 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Camry LE w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Toyota Camry LE w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C 125,942 KM $14,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 MINI Cooper Countryman