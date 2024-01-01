Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

62,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Dual Panel Sunroof, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Dual Panel Sunroof, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,000KM
VIN WMZYT5C36J3E61574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rear Park Assist
Rearview Camera

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
PUSH START
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Driver Memory Seat
Dual-Zone A/C
Auto Start/Stop
Power Windows & Door Locks
Drive Mode Select
Power Dual Panel Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control 52,030 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Intelligent Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Intelligent Cruise Control 60,806 KM $22,490 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Intelligent Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Nissan Rogue SV AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Intelligent Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats 75,608 KM $17,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 MINI Cooper Countryman