2018 MINI Cooper S

17,352 KM

Platinum Cars Inc.

5 Door, TURBO, HUD, CAM, PANO, ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION

2018 MINI Cooper S

5 Door, TURBO, HUD, CAM, PANO, ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

17,352KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9330439
  • Stock #: PC8877
  • VIN: WMWXU3C52J2F51760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8877
  • Mileage 17,352 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MINI COOPER S | 5 DOOR | 4-CYLINDER | TWIN POWER TURBO | 192HP | MINI HEAD-UP DISPLAY | ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION | MULTIFUNCTION SPORT LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | PERFORMANCE CONTROL | COMFORT ACCESS | BLACK ROOF | BLACK MIRRORS | REARVIEW CAMERA | PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | SPORT SEATS | MINI DRIVING MODES | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | FOG LIGHTS | RADIO MINI VISUAL BOOST | MINI CONNECTED | CLEAN CARFAX







The turbocharged icon, with more handles to love. The MINI 5 door is finely-tuned to deliver incredibly nimble handling, and comes equipped with two more doors, extra room for friends, and more boot space for cargo.







Powered by a Twin Power Turbo, 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine under the hood, making 192 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque, the MINI 5 door serves up the ideal mix of motoring fun and driving function.







This Mini Cooper S features a Blazing Red Metallic exterior finish with a Black Roof, Black Mirror Caps, 17-inch Cosmos Spoke Black wheels, and Fog Lights. Inside it features a Carbon Black leather interior with Black Checkered trim, Heated Sport Seats, MINI Head-Up Display, Panoramic Glass Roof, Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel, Park Distance Control, a Rearview Camera and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Front fog lights
Run flat tires
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
6
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Jack
Parking sensors: rear
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Rear wiper: intermittent
Storage: door pockets
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Tire type: performance
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Internet radio app: Pandora
Courtesy lights: door
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Cargo cover: hard
Impact sensor: door unlock
Door handle color: chrome
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Front brake diameter: 11.6
Rear brake diameter: 10.2
Axle ratio: 3.59
Alternator: 150 amps
Power door locks: auto-locking
Steering ratio: 14.2
Fender lip moldings: black
Interior accents: metallic-tone
RAIN SENSING
halogen
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
Headlight bezel color: chrome
Infotainment screen size: 6.5 in.
LAMP FAILURE
chrome surround
Shift knob trim: simulated leather
Satellite communications: MINI Connected
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
foldable
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
fuel cut-off
reclining
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
voice operated
speed sensitive
with washer
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

