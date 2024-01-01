$20,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,931KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JA4JZ4AX1JZ613460
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 32838
- Mileage 110,931 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Forward Collision Mitigation w/ Pedestrian Warning, Brake Assist, Lane Departure Warning and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander include:
Forward Collision Mitigation w/ Pedestrian Warning
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Active Stability Control
LED Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control Logic
Hill Start Assist
Adaptive Cruise Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32838
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander include:
Forward Collision Mitigation w/ Pedestrian Warning
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Active Stability Control
LED Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control Logic
Hill Start Assist
Adaptive Cruise Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32838
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Power Door Locks
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather Seating Surfaces
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Active stability control
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
AUTO HIGH BEAMS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Additional Features
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Blind spot warning
12V Power Outlets
Drive Mode Select
7" Display Audio
Traction control logic
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
9-speakers
Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio System
Forward Collision Mitigation w/ Pedestrian Warning
LED Auto On/Off Headlights
Fast Key Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2022 Ford Escape Titanium AWD w/ SYNC 3, Nav, Adaptive Cruise Control 66,000 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL Premium 4WD w/ Midnight Edition w/ Nav, Intelligent Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel 102,618 KM $23,590 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus w/ Uconnect, Tri-Zone A/C, Rearview Camera 111,080 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander