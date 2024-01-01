Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Forward Collision Mitigation w/ Pedestrian Warning, Brake Assist, Lane Departure Warning and more!

The top features for this 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander include:

Forward Collision Mitigation w/ Pedestrian Warning
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Active Stability Control
LED Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control Logic
Hill Start Assist
Adaptive Cruise Control

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32838

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

110,931 KM

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
GT S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
110,931KM
VIN JA4JZ4AX1JZ613460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 32838
  • Mileage 110,931 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Forward Collision Mitigation w/ Pedestrian Warning, Brake Assist, Lane Departure Warning and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander include:

Forward Collision Mitigation w/ Pedestrian Warning
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Active Stability Control
LED Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control Logic
Hill Start Assist
Adaptive Cruise Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32838

Vehicle Features

Interior

Power Door Locks
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather Seating Surfaces

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Active stability control
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
AUTO HIGH BEAMS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Blind spot warning
12V Power Outlets
Drive Mode Select
7" Display Audio
Traction control logic
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
9-speakers
Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio System
Forward Collision Mitigation w/ Pedestrian Warning
LED Auto On/Off Headlights
Fast Key Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

