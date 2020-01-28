Menu
2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 Sedan

2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 Sedan

Location

Toronto Quality Motors

3293 Lawrence Ave East, Toronto, ON M1H 1A5

416-264-1300

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,136KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4605993
  • Stock #: 179248
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP9JC179248
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2018 Nissan Altima...


Key features:push start, heated side mirrors, eight-way power driver's seat, heated front seats, backup camera, passive keyless entry and automatic headlights, dual-zone climate control...


ALL CREDIT WELCOME!! FINANCING AVAILABLE * BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED, DIVORCE... NO PROBLEM. IN HOUSE FINANCING ** A significant down payment may be required. **RATE AS LOW AS 4.99 % ...OAC ** APPLY ONLINE AT: www.autoloanapplication.ca * OVER 200 CARS TO CHOOSE FROM ..PLEASE CHECK US OUT AT www.torontoqualitymotors.com PLEASE CALL 1888 395 4243 or 416 264 1300..


ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION PLEASE SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS


THIS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE AND NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION AND IS AVAILABLE FOR $695** VEHICLE LOCATION: 3293 LAWRENCE AVENUE EAST, SCARBOROUGH, M1H 1A5


Vehicle location : 3293 LAWRENCE AVENUE EAST, SCARBOROUGH, M1H 1A5 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

