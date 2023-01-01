Menu
2018 Nissan Altima

84,646 KM

$23,590

+ tax & licensing
$23,590

+ taxes & licensing

2.5 SV W/ Remote Start, Heated Seats, Camera

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$23,590

+ taxes & licensing

84,646KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9465132
  • Stock #: 16679
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP3JC166656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16679
  • Mileage 84,646 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R21A6 as of 06/15/2021.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Starter
Power Drivers Seat
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
Automatic Headlights
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Rear cross traffic alert
USB port
Blind spot warning
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
5” Display
Nissan Intelligent Key w/ Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

