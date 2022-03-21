$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-727-6298
2018 Nissan Kicks
SV | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
Location
AUTORAMA
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
866-727-6298
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8973682
- Stock #: 072xx072
- VIN: 3N1CP5CUXJL524316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,000 KM
Vehicle Description
High Fuel Economy and Roomy Interior! - Financing for All Credit Types - Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery - Clean CarFax. Comes with: Backup Cam l Bluetooth l Heated Seats - Excellent Ride & Handling - Spacious Seating . Trades are Welcome. Looking for Financing? Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our online Finance Application: https://www.autorama.ca/financing/ We will be happy to match you with the right car and the right lender. At AUTORAMA, all of our vehicles are Hand-picked, go through a 100-point inspection and are detailed corner to corner. We showcase over 250 high quality used cars in our Indoor Showroom, so feel free to visit us - rain or shine! To schedule a Test Drive, call us at 866-283-8293 Today! Pick your car, Pick your payment, Drive it home. Autorama ~ Better Quality, Better Value, Better Cars.
_______________________________________________
Financing – Need financing? We offer rates as low as 5.99% with $0 Down and No Payment for 3 Months options (O.A.C). Our experienced Finance Team works with major banks and lenders to get you approved for a car loan with the lowest rate and most flexible term.
_______________________________________________
Price - We offer high quality vehicles at lowest price. No haggle, No hassle, No admin or hidden fee. Just our best price first! Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional $695. If not Certified and E-tested, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, and exporting purchasers.
_______________________________________________
Trade - Have a trade? We pay Top Dollars for your trade and take any year and model! Bring your trade in for free appraisal.
_______________________________________________
AUTORAMA - Largest indoor used car dealership in Toronto with over 250 high quality used vehicles to choose from - Located at 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8. View our inventory: https://www.autorama.ca/
_______________________________________________
Community – Our community matters to us. We make a difference one car at a time through our Care to Share Program (Free Cars for People in Need!). See our Care to share page for more info.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AUTORAMA
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.