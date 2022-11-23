Menu
2018 Nissan Leaf

65,513 KM

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

SV W/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

65,513KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9342598
  • Stock #: 15418
  • VIN: 1N4AZ1CP0JC302273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 65,513 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: 2020 Jun 11 - Glass Record - $1360

Vehicle Features

Power Drivers Seat
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Intelligent Cruise Control
Automatic on/off headlights
Rear cross traffic alert
ProPILOT ASSIST
Navigation
USB port
Nissan Intelligent Key
Blind spot warning
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Pedestrian Detection
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Intelligent Emergency Braking
INTELLIGENT LANE INTERVENTION
7” Colour Display
Portable Charge Cable NOT Included

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

