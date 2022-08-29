2018 Nissan Maxima

$23,450 + taxes & licensing 1 5 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Back-Up Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks DUAL AIRBAG Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Map Lights Navigation System Digital clock glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Integrated roof antenna Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Mechanical Front-wheel drive Additional Features Keyless GO ONE OWNER Parking Sensors Hill Ascent Control Center Arm Rest Steering Wheel Control Voice Command CVT Full Carpet floor Sensor Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.