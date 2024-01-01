Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rearview Camera, A/C, USB Port and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Nissan Micra include:

Rearview Camera
A/C
USB Port
Aux Input
Power Heated Mirrors
12V Power Outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Windows & Door Locks

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35053

2018 Nissan Micra

60,697 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
SR w/ Rearview Camera, Cruise Control, A/C

SR w/ Rearview Camera, Cruise Control, A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
60,697KM
VIN 3N1CK3CP0JL250332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,697 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rearview Camera, A/C, USB Port and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Nissan Micra include:

Rearview Camera
A/C
USB Port
Aux Input
Power Heated Mirrors
12V Power Outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Windows & Door Locks

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35053

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

12v power outlet

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Windows & Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

