2018 Nissan Murano

65,402 KM

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

647-559-3297

2018 Nissan Murano

2018 Nissan Murano

SL w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Moonroof

2018 Nissan Murano

SL w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Moonroof

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

65,402KM
Used
  Stock #: 19707
  VIN: 5N1AZ2MH5JN189721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,402 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Power Liftgate
Panoramic Moonroof

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Convenience

Remote Starter
Automatic on/off headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bose Sound System

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning

Additional Features

POWER FRONT SEAT
Nissan Intelligent Key
Blind spot warning
USB Ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Drivers Seat Position Memory
8” touchscreen
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
AroundView Monitor (360 Camera)

