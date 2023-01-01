2018 Nissan Murano

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 5 , 4 0 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10155666

10155666 Stock #: 19707

19707 VIN: 5N1AZ2MH5JN189721

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 65,402 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Liftgate Panoramic Moonroof Interior Cruise Control Navigation Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Remote Starter Automatic on/off headlights Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Bose Sound System Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Mechanical Push Button Start Safety Rearview Camera Forward Collision Warning Additional Features POWER FRONT SEAT Nissan Intelligent Key Blind spot warning USB Ports Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Drivers Seat Position Memory 8” touchscreen Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter AroundView Monitor (360 Camera)

