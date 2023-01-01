Menu
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

54,973 KM

$25,890

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

S w/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

54,973KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10076241
  • Stock #: 19139
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MN8JC610023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,973 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Tri-zone automatic climate control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
UBS & AUX Ports
8” Colour Touchscreen

