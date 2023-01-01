2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,890 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 4 , 9 7 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10076241

10076241 Stock #: 19139

19139 VIN: 5N1DR2MN8JC610023

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 54,973 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Tri-zone automatic climate control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Mechanical Push Button Start Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Steering Wheel Mounted Controls UBS & AUX Ports 8” Colour Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.