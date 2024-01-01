Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R22C9 as of 08/24/2024.

2018 Nissan Qashqai

96,039 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Qashqai

S w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, A/C

2018 Nissan Qashqai

S w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

96,039KM
Used
VIN JN1BJ1CP3JW156376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,039 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R22C9 as of 08/24/2024.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot warning
5” Colour Display

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Nissan Qashqai