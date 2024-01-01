$17,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Qashqai
S w/ Heated Front Seat, Rearview Cam, A/C
2018 Nissan Qashqai
S w/ Heated Front Seat, Rearview Cam, A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,000KM
VIN JN1BJ1CP6JW180493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 36,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / LED Daytime Running Lights, Power Heated Mirrors, Advanced Drive Assist Display and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.
The top features for this 2018 Nissan Qashqai include:
LED Daytime Running Lights
Power Heated Mirrors
Advanced Drive Assist Display
Bluetooth
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
12V Power Outlet
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37550
Vehicle Features
Power Options
12v power outlet
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Safety
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Additional Features
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Advanced drive assist display
5" Display
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2018 Nissan Qashqai