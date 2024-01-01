Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / LED Daytime Running Lights, Power Heated Mirrors, Advanced Drive Assist Display and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Nissan Qashqai include:

LED Daytime Running Lights
Power Heated Mirrors
Advanced Drive Assist Display
Bluetooth
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
12V Power Outlet

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 37550

2018 Nissan Qashqai

36,000 KM

$17,990

2018 Nissan Qashqai

S w/ Heated Front Seat, Rearview Cam, A/C

2018 Nissan Qashqai

S w/ Heated Front Seat, Rearview Cam, A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

36,000KM
VIN JN1BJ1CP6JW180493

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,000 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / LED Daytime Running Lights, Power Heated Mirrors, Advanced Drive Assist Display and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Nissan Qashqai include:

LED Daytime Running Lights
Power Heated Mirrors
Advanced Drive Assist Display
Bluetooth
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
12V Power Outlet

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 37550

Power Options

12v power outlet

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Additional Features

USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Advanced drive assist display
5" Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Nissan Qashqai