$17,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Qashqai
S AWD w/ Cruise Control, A/C, Rearview Cam
2018 Nissan Qashqai
S AWD w/ Cruise Control, A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,610KM
VIN JN1BJ1CR0JW258414
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 76,610 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth, USB Port , Steering Wheel Mounted Controls and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Nissan Qashqai include:
Bluetooth
USB Port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
A/C
12v Outlet
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Warning System
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 42036
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Eco Mode Button
Blind Spot Warning System
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2018 Nissan Qashqai