Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>A/C , 12V Outlet , USB Port and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Nissan Qashqai include:<br> <br>A/C<br>12V Outlet<br>USB Port<br>ECO Mode<br>Aux Input<br>Rearview Camera<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 46267

2018 Nissan Qashqai

45,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Qashqai

S w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam, Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle
12253018

2018 Nissan Qashqai

S w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,000KM
VIN JN1BJ1CPXJW194283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 46267
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

A/C , 12V Outlet , USB Port and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Nissan Qashqai include:

A/C
12V Outlet
USB Port
ECO Mode
Aux Input
Rearview Camera
Heated Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 46267

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear Vents
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Mechanical

Eco Mode

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Side Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav 36,755 KM $41,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Rebel Crew Cab 4X4 w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel Crew Cab 4X4 w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Nav 88,234 KM $39,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Power Moonroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Power Moonroof, Nav 46,512 KM $31,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Qashqai