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Front Heated Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Climate Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Vents<br>Speed-Sensitive Volume<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br>AM/FM Stereo<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Push Button Start<br>Passive Keyless Entry<br>Keyfob Remote Start<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Sunroof<br>Power Lumbar Support<br>Touchscreen Display<br>GPS Navigation<br>Front View Camera<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Power Driver Seat<br>360 Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 114329

2018 Nissan Qashqai

75,932 KM

Details Description Features

$17,090

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Watch This Vehicle
14367883

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,090

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
75,932KM
VIN JN1BJ1CR2JW259757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,932 KM

Vehicle Description

Front Heated Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Folding Rear Seats
Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
AM/FM Stereo
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Keyfob Remote Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Power Lumbar Support
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Front View Camera
Forward Collision Mitigation
Power Driver Seat
360 Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 114329

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Forward Collision Mitigation

Exterior

Sunroof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Front View Camera
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

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647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$17,090

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Nissan Qashqai