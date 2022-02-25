2018 Nissan Qashqai

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599

$21,999 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 4 4 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8271573

8271573 Stock #: M15022

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # M15022

Mileage 54,442 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.