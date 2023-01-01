Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

94,830 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum Reserve w/ Pro Pilot Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Intelligent Cruise, Sunroof

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum Reserve w/ Pro Pilot Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Intelligent Cruise, Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

94,830KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10341162
  • Stock #: 21020
  • VIN: JN8AT2MV3JW320414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,830 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Interior

Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
7" Touchscreen

Convenience

Intelligent Cruise Control

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rearview monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
ProPILOT ASSIST

Additional Features

USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Power Seat
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Leather Appointed Seats
Blind spot warning
Power Panoramic Roof
Steering Assist
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Intelligent Around View Monitor
Driver seat position memory
Nissan Intelligent Key W/Pushbutton Start
Advanced Motion Liftgate
Intelligent Cruise Control w/Full Speed Range & Hold
Tan Leather Appointed Seats w/Quilted Leather Inserts"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

