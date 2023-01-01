2018 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 4 , 8 3 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10341162

10341162 Stock #: 21020

21020 VIN: JN8AT2MV3JW320414

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 94,830 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Interior Navigation HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Engine Start Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control 7" Touchscreen Convenience Intelligent Cruise Control Safety Lane Departure Warning Rearview monitor Rear Cross Traffic Alert ProPILOT ASSIST Additional Features USB port Heated Side Mirrors Driver Power Seat BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM Leather Appointed Seats Blind spot warning Power Panoramic Roof Steering Assist Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Intelligent Around View Monitor Driver seat position memory Nissan Intelligent Key W/Pushbutton Start Advanced Motion Liftgate Intelligent Cruise Control w/Full Speed Range & Hold Tan Leather Appointed Seats w/Quilted Leather Inserts"

