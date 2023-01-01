Menu
Rogue S FWD>Automatic > Power windows and locks>Bluetooth>Steering wheel controls> Heated front seats>> Back up camera>Lane departure warning> Clean carfax. Call us to find out how to take advantage of finance rates starting at 8.99% Sherway Nissan in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 416 239 1217. Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

2018 Nissan Rogue

181,844 KM

Details

$12,491

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue

SOLD AS IS UNFIT UNPLATED.

2018 Nissan Rogue

SOLD AS IS UNFIT UNPLATED.

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

$12,491

+ taxes & licensing

181,844KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MT1JC766892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # Y23161A
  • Mileage 181,844 KM

Vehicle Description

Rogue S FWD>Automatic > Power windows and locks>Bluetooth>Steering wheel controls>
Heated front seats>> Back up camera>Lane departure warning> Clean carfax.

Call us to find out how to take advantage of finance rates starting at 8.99%

Sherway Nissan in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 416 239 1217. Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

Primary

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

$12,491

+ taxes & licensing

Sherway Nissan

416-239-1217

2018 Nissan Rogue