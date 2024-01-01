Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Nissan Rogue

104,647 KM

Details Features

$21,491

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL ONE OWNER WELL MAINTAINED TRADE.

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL ONE OWNER WELL MAINTAINED TRADE.

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,491

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
104,647KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8AT2MV8JW351187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # Y23178A
  • Mileage 104,647 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherway Nissan

Used 2020 Nissan Qashqai SV ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TRADE. NISSAN CERTIFIED PREOWNED! for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Nissan Qashqai SV ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TRADE. NISSAN CERTIFIED PREOWNED! 41,376 KM $26,491 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV ACCIDENT FREE TRADE. AFFORDABLE NICELY EQUIPPED AWD VEHICLE. for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Nissan Rogue SV ACCIDENT FREE TRADE. AFFORDABLE NICELY EQUIPPED AWD VEHICLE. 93,213 KM $20,491 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Qashqai ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TRADE. NISSAN CERTIFIED PREOWNED! for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Nissan Qashqai ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TRADE. NISSAN CERTIFIED PREOWNED! 37,741 KM $25,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sherway Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

Primary

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

Call Dealer

416-239-XXXX

(click to show)

416-239-1217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,491

+ taxes & licensing

Sherway Nissan

416-239-1217

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Rogue