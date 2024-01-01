$21,491+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue
SL ONE OWNER WELL MAINTAINED TRADE.
Location
Sherway Nissan
1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5
416-239-1217
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
104,647KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8AT2MV8JW351187
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # Y23178A
- Mileage 104,647 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
