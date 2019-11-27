2018 Nissan Rogue

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

Take Command of the Road with this Luscious Blue AWD vehicle that's in excellent condition. It includes options such as: SL MODEL, 2.5L 4CYL, 360 DEGREE CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION W/ HARD DRIVE, DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, POWER REAR HATCH, POWER SEATS, HEATED WHEEL, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry plus Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab.

Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $599. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.

We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.

Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellow's Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.