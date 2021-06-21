2018 Nissan Rogue

$22,450 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11180

Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Safety Security System Traction Control Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks DUAL AIRBAG Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Interior Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear cupholder Digital/Analog Display Convenience Keyless Entry Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Digital clock Integrated roof antenna Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Reverse Park Assist Cloth Interior Power Lift Gates Hill Ascent Control Center Arm Rest Inside Hood Release Steering Wheel Control Heated Exterior Mirrors Voice Command Driver Side Airbag Remote Fuel Cover Release Passenger Airbag On/Off Eco Mode ANTI- THEFT Full Carpet floor

