2018 Nissan Rogue

41,457 KM

$21,991

+ tax & licensing
$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

Sherway Nissan

416-239-1217

2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TRADE WITH ONLY 43000 KMS

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TRADE WITH ONLY 43000 KMS

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

41,457KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7756704
  • Stock #: P6249
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT4JC824851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # P6249
  • Mileage 41,457 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km Rogue SV Fwd>Intelligent Key>Remote start>Automatic > Alloy Wheels > Power windows and locks>Air conditioning>
> Bluetooth > Steering Wheel Audio Controls >Heated front seats>Heated steering wheel>Back up camera>Lane departure warning>Forward collision warning >Clean carfax>Available Nissan certified preowned>One owner accident free trade.

Call us to find out how to take advantage of CPO finance rates starting at 1.9%.

Sherway Nissan in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 416 239 1217. Please note all prices are plus HST and

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

Primary

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-XXXX

416-239-1217

