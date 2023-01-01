Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #PM971 as of 03/15/2021.

2018 Nissan Sentra

91,569 KM

2018 Nissan Sentra

91,569 KM

Details Description Features

$17,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV w/ Rearview Monitor, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV w/ Rearview Monitor, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,890

+ taxes & licensing

91,569KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB7AP9JY270440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,569 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Exterior

Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control System
Vehicle dynamic control
Rearview monitor

Additional Features

Nissan Intelligent Key
Drive Mode Select
Advanced drive assist display
5" Colour Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Nissan Sentra