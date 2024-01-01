Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Nissan Intelligent Key w/ Push Button Start, Power Mirrors, Heated Front Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Nissan Sentra include:<br> <br>Nissan Intelligent Key w/ Push Button Start<br>Power Mirrors<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Heated Mirrors<br>Advanced Drive Assist Display<br>6 Way Manually Adjustable Driver Seat<br>60/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seats<br>Rearview Monitor<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 32297

2018 Nissan Sentra

54,297 KM

$17,490

+ tax & licensing
Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Rearview monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Aux/USB Port
Advanced drive assist display
60/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seats
Nissan Intelligent Key w/ Push Button Start
6 Way Manually Adjustable Driver Seat
4 Way Manually Adjustable Passenger Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

