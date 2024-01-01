$17,490+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Sentra
SV w/ Heated Front Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Cruise Control
2018 Nissan Sentra
SV w/ Heated Front Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Cruise Control
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,297KM
VIN 3N1AB7APXJY280300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 32297
- Mileage 54,297 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Nissan Intelligent Key w/ Push Button Start, Power Mirrors, Heated Front Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Nissan Sentra include:
Nissan Intelligent Key w/ Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Heated Front Seats
Heated Mirrors
Advanced Drive Assist Display
6 Way Manually Adjustable Driver Seat
60/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seats
Rearview Monitor
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32297
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Rearview monitor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Additional Features
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Aux/USB Port
Advanced drive assist display
60/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seats
Nissan Intelligent Key w/ Push Button Start
6 Way Manually Adjustable Driver Seat
4 Way Manually Adjustable Passenger Seat
Email Clutch
$17,490
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Sentra