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Brake Assist, Folding Rear Seats, Speed-Sensitive Volume and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Auto Stop/Start<br>Brake Assist<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Speed-Sensitive Volume<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Rear View Camera<br>AM/FM Stereo<br>Climate Control<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Push Button Start<br>Passive Keyless Entry<br>Pedestrian Detection<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 107138

2018 Nissan Sentra

45,285 KM

Details Description Features

$13,290

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle
14189174

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,290

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
45,285KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP4JY334593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,285 KM

Vehicle Description

Brake Assist, Folding Rear Seats, Speed-Sensitive Volume and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Brake Assist
Folding Rear Seats
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Rear View Camera
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Forward Collision Mitigation
Front Heated Seats
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Touchscreen Display
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Pedestrian Detection

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 107138

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Rear Window Defroster
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Forward Collision Mitigation

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Folding Rear Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hands Free Device Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$13,290

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Nissan Sentra