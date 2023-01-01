Menu
2018 Nissan Versa

117,505 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Nissan Versa

2018 Nissan Versa

Note SV w/ Rearview Camera, Bluetooth

2018 Nissan Versa

Note SV w/ Rearview Camera, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

117,505KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9836717
  • Stock #: 17839
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP5JL365588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17839
  • Mileage 117,505 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
AM/FM/CD

Safety

Rearview Camera

Seating

60/40 split fold-down rear seats

Additional Features

USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
AUX Port
5” Display audio

