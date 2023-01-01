2018 Nissan Versa

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 7 , 5 0 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9836717

9836717 Stock #: 17839

17839 VIN: 3N1CE2CP5JL365588

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 17839

Mileage 117,505 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth AM/FM/CD Safety Rearview Camera Seating 60/40 split fold-down rear seats Additional Features USB port Heated Side Mirrors AUX Port 5” Display audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.