2018 Porsche 718 Cayman

24,900 KM

Details Description Features

$86,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

PDK, 300HP, RWD, ALCANTARA, BOSE SURROUND

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

24,900KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 24,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 PORSCHE 718 CAYMAN | TURBOCHARGED 2.0L | 300HP | PDK | REVERSE CAMERA | PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM PLUS (PDLS+) | PORSCHE ENTRY & DRIVE | LED HEADLIGHTS | ALCANTARA GT SPORTS STEERING WHEEL | ALCANTARA PDK GEAR SELECTOR | PREMIUM BOSE SURROUND SYSTEM | 20" CARRERA S WHEELS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman is one of the most underrated sports cars available, with a Mid-Engine, RWD layout, it's the perfect car to carve the roads! It's powered by a 2.0-litre Flat 4 Boxster turbocharged engine that puts out 300 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. It runs the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.1 seconds. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a 7-speed automatic PDK transmission.







This 718 Cayman comes in a Lava Orange exterior colour with 20" Carrera S wheels finished in Platinum Satin and features a Black leather interior with silver trim and Alcantara GT Sports Steering Wheel and PDK Gear Selector.







The car also features a Touchscreen Infotainment Display, Premium Bose Surround Sound System, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Luggage net ins passenger footwell, LED headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), Porsche Entry & Drive, and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Drive mode selector
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Rear
2
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Interior Motion Sensor
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Steel body panels
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
range
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Seatbelt force limiters: front
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Tire type: performance
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Gauge: oil pressure
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power outlet(s): 12V
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front air conditioning zones: single
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Driver seat power adjustments: reclining
Rear spoiler: electronically controlled
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
variable intermittent
Rear struts: MacPherson
Mid-mounted engine
Axle ratio: 3.89
Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Smart device app function: lock operation
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Memory Card Slot
Hard drive: 11GB
iPod/iPhone
single disc
auto delay off
maintenance status
vehicle location
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.6 in.
Watts: 110
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

