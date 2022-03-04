$86,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Porsche 718 Cayman
PDK, 300HP, RWD, ALCANTARA, BOSE SURROUND
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$86,800
- Stock #: PC8211
- VIN: WP0AA2A88JK262548
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 24,900 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 PORSCHE 718 CAYMAN | TURBOCHARGED 2.0L | 300HP | PDK | REVERSE CAMERA | PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM PLUS (PDLS+) | PORSCHE ENTRY & DRIVE | LED HEADLIGHTS | ALCANTARA GT SPORTS STEERING WHEEL | ALCANTARA PDK GEAR SELECTOR | PREMIUM BOSE SURROUND SYSTEM | 20" CARRERA S WHEELS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman is one of the most underrated sports cars available, with a Mid-Engine, RWD layout, it's the perfect car to carve the roads! It's powered by a 2.0-litre Flat 4 Boxster turbocharged engine that puts out 300 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. It runs the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.1 seconds. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a 7-speed automatic PDK transmission.
This 718 Cayman comes in a Lava Orange exterior colour with 20" Carrera S wheels finished in Platinum Satin and features a Black leather interior with silver trim and Alcantara GT Sports Steering Wheel and PDK Gear Selector.
The car also features a Touchscreen Infotainment Display, Premium Bose Surround Sound System, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Luggage net ins passenger footwell, LED headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), Porsche Entry & Drive, and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
