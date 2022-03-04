$279,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Porsche 911
GT3, 500HP, MANUAL, ALCANTARA, CARBON SEATS
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$279,800
- Listing ID: 8622440
- Stock #: PC8207
- VIN: WP0AC2A99JS175681
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 19,711 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 PORSCHE 911 GT3 | RWD | 4.0L NATURALLY ASPIRATED 6-CYLINDER | 500HP | GT SPORTS MANUAL TRANSMISSION | NAVIGATION | ALCANTARA STEERING WHEEL | CARBON FIBRE BUCKET SEATS | CARBON FIBRE TRIM | BLUETOOTH | GUARDS RED SEATBELTS | RED BRAKE CALIPERS | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY | HEATED MIRRORS | FRONT AXLE LIFT SYSTEM | EXTENDED RANGE 90L FUEL TANK | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The GT3 nameplate was introduced in 1999 as part of the first generation of the Porsche 996 model range as a homologation model for the cars entered in the FIA GT3 cup.
This 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 has a brilliant 4.0-litre Naturally Aspirated 6-cylinder that generates 500 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque through a 6-speed GT Sports Manual Transmission, sending power to the rear wheels. This GT3 is also equipped with an Extended Range 90L fuel tank, and Front Axle Lift System.
The exterior is finished in a beautiful Guards Red colour and features 20" GT3 Wheels finished in Black Platinum with a Guards Red wheel rim accent. Inside it features a Black Leather and Alcantara interior with Carbon Fibre bucket seats, Guards Red seatbelts, Carbon Fibre interior trim, and Alcantara GT Sports Steering Wheel, Gear Selector and Interior Accents.
Additional features include Child Seat Anchors, Front Head Airbags, Remote Anti-Theft Alarm System, Stability Control, Front and Rear Ventilated Disc Brakes, Fire Extinguisher, Luggage net for passenger footwell, Smoking Package, Floor Mats, Auto-Dimming interior and exterior mirrors with integrated rain sensors, German First Aid Kit, and so much more!
