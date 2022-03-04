Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Porsche 911

19,711 KM

Details Description Features

$279,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$279,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2018 Porsche 911

2018 Porsche 911

GT3, 500HP, MANUAL, ALCANTARA, CARBON SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Porsche 911

GT3, 500HP, MANUAL, ALCANTARA, CARBON SEATS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 8622440
  2. 8622440
  3. 8622440
  4. 8622440
  5. 8622440
  6. 8622440
  7. 8622440
  8. 8622440
  9. 8622440
Contact Seller

$279,800

+ taxes & licensing

19,711KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8622440
  • Stock #: PC8207
  • VIN: WP0AC2A99JS175681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC8207
  • Mileage 19,711 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 PORSCHE 911 GT3 | RWD | 4.0L NATURALLY ASPIRATED 6-CYLINDER | 500HP | GT SPORTS MANUAL TRANSMISSION | NAVIGATION | ALCANTARA STEERING WHEEL | CARBON FIBRE BUCKET SEATS | CARBON FIBRE TRIM | BLUETOOTH | GUARDS RED SEATBELTS | RED BRAKE CALIPERS | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY | HEATED MIRRORS | FRONT AXLE LIFT SYSTEM | EXTENDED RANGE 90L FUEL TANK | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The GT3 nameplate was introduced in 1999 as part of the first generation of the Porsche 996 model range as a homologation model for the cars entered in the FIA GT3 cup.







This 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 has a brilliant 4.0-litre Naturally Aspirated 6-cylinder that generates 500 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque through a 6-speed GT Sports Manual Transmission, sending power to the rear wheels. This GT3 is also equipped with an Extended Range 90L fuel tank, and Front Axle Lift System.







The exterior is finished in a beautiful Guards Red colour and features 20" GT3 Wheels finished in Black Platinum with a Guards Red wheel rim accent. Inside it features a Black Leather and Alcantara interior with Carbon Fibre bucket seats, Guards Red seatbelts, Carbon Fibre interior trim, and Alcantara GT Sports Steering Wheel, Gear Selector and Interior Accents.







Additional features include Child Seat Anchors, Front Head Airbags, Remote Anti-Theft Alarm System, Stability Control, Front and Rear Ventilated Disc Brakes, Fire Extinguisher, Luggage net for passenger footwell, Smoking Package, Floor Mats, Auto-Dimming interior and exterior mirrors with integrated rain sensors, German First Aid Kit, and so much more!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power
Tinted Glass
Rear fog lights
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Ambient Lighting
Electronic Parking Brake
Drive mode selector
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Rear
MP3 Playback
2
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
4
Emergency interior trunk release
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Interior accents: leather
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 8
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Camera system: rearview
Rear brake diameter: 15.0
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Front brake diameter: 15.0
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Wifi: hotspot
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power door locks: auto-locking
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Rear spoiler: electronically controlled
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
variable intermittent
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 150
LAMP FAILURE
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Smart device app function: lock operation
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
Hard drive: 11GB
iPod/iPhone
single disc
auto delay off
reclining
maintenance status
self-leveling
vehicle location
wing
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.6 in.
Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay
Infotainment: Porsche Car Connect
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Axle ratio: 3.97

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2018 Porsche 718 Cay...
 24,900 KM
$86,800 + tax & lic
2017 Audi RS7 4.0T Q...
 54,999 KM
$95,800 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 1 Series 1M...
 74,699 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory