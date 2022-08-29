$166,800+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 48,312 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA 4 GTS | 450HP | AWD | PDK | PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS | 18-WAY ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS | SPORT CHRONO | CARBON FIBER TRIM | 20 CARRERA GTS CENTERLOCK WHEELS | GTS ALCANTARA INTERIOR PACKAGE | GT SPORT CARBON FIBER STEERING WHEEL | SPORTDESIGN CARBON FIBER MIRRORS | SPORTDESIGN REAR SPOILER | POWER STEERING PLUS | PORSCHE ACTIVE SUSPENSION MANAGEMENT (PASM) | NAVIGATION | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | LED HEADLIGHTS WITH PDLS PLUS | POWER FOLDING MIRRORS
This Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS possesses an aggressive yet classy appearance with a Jet Black Metallic exterior finish combined with a Black Alcantara Interior Package with Carmine Red accents, Carmine Red Contrast Stitching, Carbon Fiber trim throughout, 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus with leather Backrest Shells, Carbon Fiber Door Sill Guards and more.
The exterior also features 20 Carrera GTS CenterLock wheels, SportDesign Side Skirts, SportDesign Rear Spoiler, Carbon Fiber SportDesign Exterior Mirrors, a Painted Rear Diffuser, Power Sunroof, and Painted Air Vent Slats, and LED Headlights with Porsche Dynamic Lighting System Plus (PDLS+).
Inside you get a BOSE Surround Sound System, Lane Change Assist, Navigation, a GT Sport Carbon Fiber Multifunction Heated Steering Wheel, Carbon Fiber PDK Gear Selector and more.
It's powered by a 3.0-litre flat-six that outputs 450 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque. That power with the PDK and Porsche's AWD system is a great combination. The 0-100 km/h sprint takes only 3.5 seconds, and it reaches a max speed of over 300 km/h! As this is the GTS model, the rear end of the car is wider compared to the regular Carrera. That is achieved by having wider fenders.
The GTS model also comes with Sport Chrono, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and Rear Wheel Steering to improve cornering performance and provide a lower ride height with an improved center of gravity.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
