2018 Porsche 911

48,312 KM

$166,800

+ tax & licensing
$166,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Porsche 911

2018 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 GTS, PREMIUM PLUS PKG, AWD, PDK, CARBON

2018 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 GTS, PREMIUM PLUS PKG, AWD, PDK, CARBON

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$166,800

+ taxes & licensing

48,312KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 48,312 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA 4 GTS | 450HP | AWD | PDK | PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS | 18-WAY ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS | SPORT CHRONO | CARBON FIBER TRIM | 20 CARRERA GTS CENTERLOCK WHEELS | GTS ALCANTARA INTERIOR PACKAGE | GT SPORT CARBON FIBER STEERING WHEEL | SPORTDESIGN CARBON FIBER MIRRORS | SPORTDESIGN REAR SPOILER | POWER STEERING PLUS | PORSCHE ACTIVE SUSPENSION MANAGEMENT (PASM) | NAVIGATION | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | LED HEADLIGHTS WITH PDLS PLUS | POWER FOLDING MIRRORS







This Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS possesses an aggressive yet classy appearance with a Jet Black Metallic exterior finish combined with a Black Alcantara Interior Package with Carmine Red accents, Carmine Red Contrast Stitching, Carbon Fiber trim throughout, 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus with leather Backrest Shells, Carbon Fiber Door Sill Guards and more.







The exterior also features 20 Carrera GTS CenterLock wheels, SportDesign Side Skirts, SportDesign Rear Spoiler, Carbon Fiber SportDesign Exterior Mirrors, a Painted Rear Diffuser, Power Sunroof, and Painted Air Vent Slats, and LED Headlights with Porsche Dynamic Lighting System Plus (PDLS+).







Inside you get a BOSE Surround Sound System, Lane Change Assist, Navigation, a GT Sport Carbon Fiber Multifunction Heated Steering Wheel, Carbon Fiber PDK Gear Selector and more.







It's powered by a 3.0-litre flat-six that outputs 450 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque. That power with the PDK and Porsche's AWD system is a great combination. The 0-100 km/h sprint takes only 3.5 seconds, and it reaches a max speed of over 300 km/h! As this is the GTS model, the rear end of the car is wider compared to the regular Carrera. That is achieved by having wider fenders.







The GTS model also comes with Sport Chrono, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and Rear Wheel Steering to improve cornering performance and provide a lower ride height with an improved center of gravity.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Windows
Power
Tinted Glass
Rear fog lights
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Drive mode selector
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake
Rear
MP3 Playback
2
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
4
Vehicle immobilizer
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 8
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear headrests: 2
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Painted brake calipers
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Wifi: hotspot
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Axle ratio: 3.09
Power outlet(s): three 12V
Rear spoiler: electronically controlled
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 150
LAMP FAILURE
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Smart device app function: lock operation
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Lip
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
Hard drive: 11GB
iPod/iPhone
single disc
auto delay off
reclining
maintenance status
self-leveling
vehicle location
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.6 in.
Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay
Infotainment: Porsche Car Connect
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Smart device app compatibility: Porsche Connect

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

