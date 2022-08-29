2018 Porsche 911

$166,800 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 3 1 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9222844

9222844 Stock #: PC8805

PC8805 VIN: WP0AB2A90JS123651

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC8805

Mileage 48,312 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Power Options Power Windows Power Exterior Tinted Glass Rear fog lights Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Electronic Parking Brake Additional Features Rear MP3 Playback 2 Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Active suspension speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack 4 Vehicle immobilizer Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Interior accents: leather Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Total speakers: 8 Storage: door pockets Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Headlights: HID/Xenon Suspension control: electronic Dash trim: leather Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights One-touch windows: 2 Front brake diameter: 13.8 Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Camera system: rearview Armrests: front center Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Front headrests: integrated Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear headrests: 2 Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Painted brake calipers Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Wifi: hotspot Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Spare tire kit: tire sealant Power door locks: auto-locking Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench Foot pedal trim: stainless steel Axle ratio: 3.09 Power outlet(s): three 12V Rear spoiler: electronically controlled In-Dash CD: DVD audio variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Watts: 150 LAMP FAILURE Infotainment screen size: 7 in. Smart device app function: lock operation Rearview mirror: manual day/night Lip Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot Cornering Hard drive: 11GB iPod/iPhone single disc auto delay off reclining maintenance status self-leveling vehicle location Instrument cluster screen size: 4.6 in. Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay Infotainment: Porsche Car Connect Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exhaust tip color: stainless steel Smart device app compatibility: Porsche Connect

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.