2018 Porsche Cayenne
S E-Hybrid, PREMIUM PKG PLUS, SPORT CHRONO, BOSE
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,102 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 PORSCHE CAYENNE S E-HYBRID | AWD | 3.0L V6 | 416HP | PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC MOONROOF | REVERSE CAMERA INCLUDING PARK ASSIST FRONT AND REAR | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | LED HEADLIGHTS | PDLS PLUS | POWER SUNSHADE | SURROUND VIEW | POWER STEERING PLUS | 19" CAYENNE DESIGN WHEELS | KEYLESS ENTRY | HEATED AND VENTED MEMORY SEATS | LEATHER | BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
It's the Acid Green brake calipers that announce to bystanders that this 2018 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid is much more environmentally righteous than Porsches other SUVs.
This Porsche Cayenne S comes in Carrera White Metallic exterior colour with a Black leather interior, Monochrome Black Interior Package and Brushed Aluminum trim throughout. The E-Hybrid trim features a green shadow behind the lettering on the E-Hybrids badges. It's equipped with 19" Cayenne Design wheels and Acid Green brake calipers.
The electric motor produces 95 horsepower and 229 lb-ft of torque. Its fed by a 10.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, mounted under the cargo floor, that can be replenished from an onboard 7.2-kW charger using a standard SAE J1772 connector. Combine the internal-combustion engine output with the electric motor and the total available thrust is 416 horsepower at 5500 rpm with 435 lb-ft of torque on call. The engine is mated to an 8-speed Tiptronic S transmission.
With both the engine and the electric motor contributing, this is a truly quick SUV. It whizzes, whirrs, and wallops its way to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, hits 160 km/h in 13 seconds flat, and slaps down the quarter-mile in 13.8 seconds at 166 km/h. That's bullet-train acceleration for something its size.
Standout features include Porsches Sport Chrono Package, Park Assist, Surround View, Bose Surround Sound System, Power Steering Plus, Moonroof, Auto-Dimming exterior and interior mirrors, Comfort Lighting Package, 14-way power seats with Memory Package, Heated and Vented front seats, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM),
The Premium Package Plus adds LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus), Porsche Entry and Drive, Power Sunshade for rear side windows, and Lane Change Assist.
Vehicle Features
