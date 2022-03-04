Menu
2018 Porsche Cayenne

53,102 KM

$74,800

+ tax & licensing
$74,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Porsche Cayenne

2018 Porsche Cayenne

S E-Hybrid, PREMIUM PKG PLUS, SPORT CHRONO, BOSE

2018 Porsche Cayenne

S E-Hybrid, PREMIUM PKG PLUS, SPORT CHRONO, BOSE

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$74,800

+ taxes & licensing

53,102KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8597498
  • Stock #: PC8160
  • VIN: WP1AE2A20JLA72364

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8160
  • Mileage 53,102 KM

2018 PORSCHE CAYENNE S E-HYBRID | AWD | 3.0L V6 | 416HP | PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC MOONROOF | REVERSE CAMERA INCLUDING PARK ASSIST FRONT AND REAR | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | LED HEADLIGHTS | PDLS PLUS | POWER SUNSHADE | SURROUND VIEW | POWER STEERING PLUS | 19" CAYENNE DESIGN WHEELS | KEYLESS ENTRY | HEATED AND VENTED MEMORY SEATS | LEATHER | BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







It's the Acid Green brake calipers that announce to bystanders that this 2018 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid is much more environmentally righteous than Porsches other SUVs.







This Porsche Cayenne S comes in Carrera White Metallic exterior colour with a Black leather interior, Monochrome Black Interior Package and Brushed Aluminum trim throughout. The E-Hybrid trim features a green shadow behind the lettering on the E-Hybrids badges. It's equipped with 19" Cayenne Design wheels and Acid Green brake calipers.







The electric motor produces 95 horsepower and 229 lb-ft of torque. Its fed by a 10.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, mounted under the cargo floor, that can be replenished from an onboard 7.2-kW charger using a standard SAE J1772 connector. Combine the internal-combustion engine output with the electric motor and the total available thrust is 416 horsepower at 5500 rpm with 435 lb-ft of torque on call. The engine is mated to an 8-speed Tiptronic S transmission.







With both the engine and the electric motor contributing, this is a truly quick SUV. It whizzes, whirrs, and wallops its way to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, hits 160 km/h in 13 seconds flat, and slaps down the quarter-mile in 13.8 seconds at 166 km/h. That's bullet-train acceleration for something its size.







Standout features include Porsches Sport Chrono Package, Park Assist, Surround View, Bose Surround Sound System, Power Steering Plus, Moonroof, Auto-Dimming exterior and interior mirrors, Comfort Lighting Package, 14-way power seats with Memory Package, Heated and Vented front seats, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM),







The Premium Package Plus adds LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus), Porsche Entry and Drive, Power Sunshade for rear side windows, and Lane Change Assist.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

