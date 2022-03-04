2018 Porsche Cayenne

$74,800 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 1 0 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8597498

8597498 Stock #: PC8160

PC8160 VIN: WP1AE2A20JLA72364

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8160

Mileage 53,102 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Exterior Tinted Glass Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Rear fog lights Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting door pockets Electronic Parking Brake Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Axle ratio: 3.27 Additional Features Rear 3 MP3 Playback 2 LEATHER Trunk release 8 low oil pressure digital odometer cargo area low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets one-touch open/close trailer stability control Active suspension integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack Trailer Wiring range power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Watts: 100 Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Limited slip differential: center Exhaust tip color: alloy Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Regenerative braking system Steering wheel trim: alloy Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Front wipers: rain sensing Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Front struts Suspension control: electronic Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front brake diameter: 14.2 Center console: front console with armrest and storage Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Floor material: carpet Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Humidity/dewpoint sensors Painted brake calipers Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Tuned suspension: sport Rear spoiler: roofline Electric charge cord: 240 volt Electric motor battery type: lithium ion Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Spare tire kit: inflator kit Door sill trim: stainless steel Foot pedal trim: stainless steel Hybrid Gas Engine HP: 333 Hybrid Gas Engine HP@RPM: 5500 Hybrid Gas Engine Torque: 325 Hybrid gas Engine Torque@RPM: 3000 Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Interior accents: metallic-tone Rear seat: sliding In-Dash CD: DVD audio variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Steering ratio: 16.5 Electric motor charging time (240V): 3 hours Electric motor miles per charge: 14 LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: lock operation Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide reclining maintenance status maintenance due power glass speed sensitive Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. vehicle location 12V rear remotely operated cooled compartment Electric Motor HP: 95 Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 71 Electric Motor Torque: 229 EV battery capacity: 10.8 kWh Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. (dual) Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Off-road driving assist: hill descent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.