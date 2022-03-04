Menu
2018 Porsche Cayenne

60,418 KM

Details Description Features

$65,800

+ tax & licensing
$65,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2018 Porsche Cayenne

2018 Porsche Cayenne

Platinum Edition, PREMIUM PLUS PKG, SPORT CHRONO

2018 Porsche Cayenne

Platinum Edition, PREMIUM PLUS PKG, SPORT CHRONO

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$65,800

+ taxes & licensing

60,418KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8622437
  • Stock #: PC8204
  • VIN: WP1AA2A23JKA00012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8204
  • Mileage 60,418 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 PORSCHE CAYENNE | PLATINUM EDITION | NAVIGATION | PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | RUNNING BOARDS | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | KEYLESS ENTRY | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2018 Cayenne provides a concentrated dose of enthusiasm. Designed for impressive performance while remaining practical and functional. Powered by a 3.6-litre V6 engine that generates 300 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. It features an 8-speed Tiptronic transmission with manual mode via paddle shifters. This Cayenne features a Jet Black Metallic exterior finish with a Black leather interior.







Enjoy the conveniences & comfort of Navigation, Reverse Camera with Sensors, BOSE Audio System, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Seats, Paddle Shift, Power Lift Hatch, SiriusXM Satellite Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity. Top rated in safety which has an impressive braking system, Front & Side Airbags, Latch System and Tire Pressure Monitoring System.







The Platinum Edition features Bi-Xenon main headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Power Steering Plus and front and rear Park-Assist make driving effortless, whether travelling on long-distance journeys or driving around the city. The automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors prevent glare from the traffic behind. As you enter the vehicle, the "Platinum Edition" lettering is revealed on the front door entry guards, the extended standard equipment includes 20-inch Sport Edition wheels in Platinum with a satin finish.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Tinted Glass
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Electronic Parking Brake
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Axle ratio: 3.27
Rear
3
MP3 Playback
2
LEATHER
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
cargo area
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
trailer stability control
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Trailer Wiring
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust tip color: alloy
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Premium brand: Bose
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Total speakers: 14
Navigation system: hard drive
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Steering ratio: 15.9
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Painted brake calipers
Rear spoiler: roofline
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Door sill trim: stainless steel
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Rear seat: sliding
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: lock operation
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
reclining
maintenance status
maintenance due
speed sensitive
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
self-leveling
vehicle location
12V rear
cooled compartment
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. (dual)
Watts: 665
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Off-road driving assist: hill descent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

