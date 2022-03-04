$65,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2018 Porsche Cayenne
Platinum Edition, PREMIUM PLUS PKG, SPORT CHRONO
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$65,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8622437
- Stock #: PC8204
- VIN: WP1AA2A23JKA00012
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8204
- Mileage 60,418 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 PORSCHE CAYENNE | PLATINUM EDITION | NAVIGATION | PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | RUNNING BOARDS | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | KEYLESS ENTRY | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2018 Cayenne provides a concentrated dose of enthusiasm. Designed for impressive performance while remaining practical and functional. Powered by a 3.6-litre V6 engine that generates 300 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. It features an 8-speed Tiptronic transmission with manual mode via paddle shifters. This Cayenne features a Jet Black Metallic exterior finish with a Black leather interior.
Enjoy the conveniences & comfort of Navigation, Reverse Camera with Sensors, BOSE Audio System, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Seats, Paddle Shift, Power Lift Hatch, SiriusXM Satellite Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity. Top rated in safety which has an impressive braking system, Front & Side Airbags, Latch System and Tire Pressure Monitoring System.
The Platinum Edition features Bi-Xenon main headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Power Steering Plus and front and rear Park-Assist make driving effortless, whether travelling on long-distance journeys or driving around the city. The automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors prevent glare from the traffic behind. As you enter the vehicle, the "Platinum Edition" lettering is revealed on the front door entry guards, the extended standard equipment includes 20-inch Sport Edition wheels in Platinum with a satin finish.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.