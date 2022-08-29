$66,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2018 Porsche Cayenne
S, PREMIUM PLUS PKG, PASM, NAV, CAM, BOSE, WALNUT
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$66,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9242131
- Stock #: PC8819
- VIN: WP1AB2A2XJLA60778
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8819
- Mileage 78,117 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 PORSCHE CAYENNE S | AWD | 3.6L TURBOCHARGED V6 | 420HP | PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS | AIR SUSPENSION W/ SELF LEVELING AND HEIGHT ADJUSTMENT | PORSCHE ACTIVE SUSPENSION MANAGEMENT (PASM) | PORSCHE DYNAMIC CHASSIS CONTROL (PDCC) | CONNECT PLUS | LED INTERIOR LIGHTING | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | 20-INCH RS SPYDER DESIGN WHEELS | KEYLESS ENTRY | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | LEATHER UPHOLSTERY | BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | LED HEADLIGHTS | LED TAILLIGHTS | BLUETOOTH | REAR SUNSHADES | DARK WALNUT INTERIOR PACKAGE | QUAD-EXIT EXHAUST | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2018 Porsche Cayenne S not only offers unmatched performance, and driving pleasure but also function, flexibility, and convenience. It's one of the best sporty performance SUVs on the market and offers plenty of tech and luxury features. This Cayenne S features Porsche's Communication Management (PCM) system with Navigation and 7-inch colour touchscreen display, LED headlights, 4-Zone Climate Control, Heated and Vented Seats, Daytime running lights with four LED spotlights per headlight unit, Integral fog lights on the front bumper, Dark Walnut Multifunction Sports Steering Wheel with Shifter Paddles and so much more.
The Cayenne S is powered by a 3.6-litre turbocharged V6 that produces 420 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. Power is routed to all four wheels through Porsche's 8-Speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission. The Automatic Transmission in the Cayenne is one of the best gearboxes in an SUV. It's smooth and responsive when prowling around corners, and smart enough to always be in the correct gear.
This Cayenne S features a Jet Black Metallic exterior finish and a Saddle Brown Smooth leather interior. The exterior is complemented by 20-inch RS Spyder Design wheels with wheel arch extensions, and large Silver Brake Calipers. The interior is adorned with Dark Walnut wood trim throughout thanks to the Dark Walnut Interior Package.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.