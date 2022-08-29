2018 Porsche Cayenne...

$66,800 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 1 1 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

9242131 Stock #: PC8819

PC8819 VIN: WP1AB2A2XJLA60778

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 78,117 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Exterior Tinted Glass Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Cargo Area Light driver seat Ambient Lighting door pockets Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Additional Features Rear 3 MP3 Playback 2 LEATHER Trunk release 8 low oil pressure digital odometer cargo area low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets one-touch open/close trailer stability control integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack Vehicle immobilizer Trailer Wiring range power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Watts: 100 Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Exhaust tip color: alloy Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Steering wheel trim: alloy Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Front struts Front brake diameter: 14.2 Center console: front console with armrest and storage Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Floor material: carpet Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Steering ratio: 15.9 Humidity/dewpoint sensors Painted brake calipers Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Door sill trim: stainless steel Foot pedal trim: stainless steel Interior accents: metallic-tone Axle ratio: 3.09 Rear seat: sliding In-Dash CD: DVD audio variable intermittent Window defogger: rear LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: lock operation Rearview mirror: manual day/night Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide reclining maintenance status maintenance due power glass speed sensitive Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. vehicle location 12V rear remotely operated cooled compartment Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. (dual) Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Off-road driving assist: hill descent Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate power operated Smart device app compatibility: Porsche Connect

