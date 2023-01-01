$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Porsche Macan
PREM PLUS PKG, SPORT CHRONO, TURBO WHEELS
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
- Listing ID: 10502337
- Stock #: PC9755
- VIN: WP1AA2A50JLB04297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9755
- Mileage 38,455 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Porsche Macan Base | PREMIUM PACKAGE | TURBO WHEELS | PANO ROOF | ROOF RAILS | REAR HEATED SEATS | POWER LIFT GATE | POWER LIFT GATE | SPORT CHORNO | NAVIGATION | PORSCHE ENTRY AND DRIVE | 252hp | 2.0L TURBO | 7 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION | PCM MULTIMEDIA INTERFACE | PARKING SENSORS | REARVIEW CAMERA | 7.0" MULTI INFORMATION DISPLAY | 40/20/40 FOLDING SEATS | TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | CANADIAN CAR |
The 2018 Porsche Macan Base is a compact luxury SUV that seamlessly blends sports car performance with everyday practicality. Its iconic Porsche design cues are evident in the sleek exterior, highlighted by its sculpted lines and bold front fascia. Under the hood, you'll find a capable 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine, delivering 252 horsepower and providing spirited acceleration.
Inside, the Macan Base offers a driver-centric cockpit with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail. The comfortable seats and well-designed controls create an inviting atmosphere, while the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) infotainment system keeps you connected with features like navigation and smartphone integration.
In conclusion, the 2018 Porsche Macan Base is a compelling choice for those seeking a luxury SUV that delivers Porsche's signature performance and style in a practical package. It combines the thrill of driving with everyday usability, making it a versatile and dynamic option in its class.
