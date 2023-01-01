2018 Porsche Macan

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 8 , 4 5 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10502337

10502337 Stock #: PC9755

PC9755 VIN: WP1AA2A50JLB04297

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9755

Mileage 38,455 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Electronic Parking Brake Exterior Tinted Glass Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Convenience Clock External temperature display Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Axle ratio: 4.13 Additional Features digital odometer Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets HARD DRIVE trailer stability control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Headlight cleaners Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Floor mat material: carpet One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Exhaust tip color: alloy Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Spare wheel type: steel Knee airbags: dual front Front struts: MacPherson Door sill trim: aluminum Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Hill holder control Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Phone: hands free Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Spare tire size: full-size Daytime running lights: LED Front brake width: 1.18 Painted brake calipers Rearview monitor: in dash Battery: maintenance-free Front brake diameter: 13.6 Center console: front console with armrest Cargo cover: hard Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Rear brake width: 0.87 Lane deviation sensors Wheels: aluminum alloy Rear spoiler color: black Body side moldings: black Dash trim: leatherette Door trim: leatherette Upholstery accents: faux suede Window defogger: rear Watts: 150 Center console trim: leatherette Steering ratio: 14.3 Interior accents: veneer Infotainment screen size: 7 in. Rearview mirror: manual day/night Cargo area floor mat: carpet Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Off-road driving assist: hill descent Smart device app compatibility: Porsche Connect Side curtain airbags: front / rear Floor mats: front / rear Assist handle: front / rear Cupholders: front / rear Fuel economy display: MPG / range Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding Front headrests: adjustable / 2 Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer Side airbags: front / rear Crumple zones: front / rear Reading lights: front / rear Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated Driver seat power adjustments: height / reclining / 8 Parking sensors: front / rear Rear headrests: adjustable / 3 In-Dash CD: DVD audio / MP3 Playback / single disc Passenger seat power adjustments: height / reclining / 8 Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals Shift knob trim: alloy / leather Steering wheel trim: alloy / leather Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / paddle shifter / phone Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback Smart device app function: lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location Power outlet(s): 12V front / 4 total / cargo area Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto delay off / auto on/off / self-leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.