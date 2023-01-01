Menu
2018 PORSCHE MACAN GTS | 360HP | 3.0L TURBOCHARGED V6 | AWD | PDK | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | PREMIUM PACKAGE | BLACK BADGING | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | LEATHER INTERIOR W/SEAT BELTS IN RED | HEATED SEATS | BLACK EXHAUST TIPS | BLACK MACAN GTS 20 WHEELS | RED PORSCHE BRAKE CALIPERS | REAR PARKING SENSORS | POWER SEATS | GTS BADGING | PADDLE SHIFTERS | KEYLESS-GO | MEMORY SEATS | HEATED MIRRORS | ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHT WASHER | AUTO HIGH BEAM | RAIN DETECTING WIPERS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX This 2018 Porsche Macan GTS is featured in a Sapphire Blue Metallic exterior colour with black exhaust tips, side blades in matching exterior colour and Black Macan GTS wheels with Red Porsche calipers. The interior features an elegant Black Leather Package, with heated seats, seat belts in Red, Smoking Package, Porsche Connect Plus, and Adaptive Sport Seats with Memory Package. With its powerful 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine generating 360 Horsepower and 369 lb-ft Torque, this Macan GTS does 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. The Macan has a 7-inch colour touchscreen that offers intuitive ease of use and gives the interior a luxurious look. The reliable Navigation System with Voice Command will get you to your destination safely and on time. Use the Backup Camera for tight parking situations. The huge Panoramic Roof provides a sky view in all seasons. Bluetooth-enabled, this Porsche allows for media file playback, efficiently and easily allowing you control over your audio experience. You can also enjoy phone call playback through the surround sound. Other features include Xenon headlights, Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Three Dimensional LED Tail Lights, Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel with Gearshift Paddles, and Satellite Radio! WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.

2018 Porsche Macan

120,092 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Porsche Macan

GTS,360HP,BLACK BADGE,CHRONO PKG,PREMIUM PKG,BOSE

2018 Porsche Macan

GTS,360HP,BLACK BADGE,CHRONO PKG,PREMIUM PKG,BOSE

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

120,092KM
Used
VIN WP1AG2A57JLB64043

  • Exterior Colour Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC10023
  • Mileage 120,092 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
HARD DRIVE
trailer stability control
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Total speakers: 8
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Suspension control: electronic
Front struts: MacPherson
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Door sill trim: aluminum
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Phone: hands free
Exhaust: quad tip
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Spare tire size: full-size
Interior accents: aluminum
Daytime running lights: LED
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Center console: front console with armrest
Cargo cover: hard
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Front brake width: 1.42
Rear brake width: 0.87
Lane deviation sensors
Rear spoiler color: black
Body side moldings: black
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 150
Center console trim: leatherette
Axle ratio: 4.4
Exhaust tip color: black
Steering ratio: 14.3
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Smart device app compatibility: Porsche Connect
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Side airbags: front / rear
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Driver seat power adjustments: height / reclining / 8
Parking sensors: front / rear
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
In-Dash CD: DVD audio / MP3 Playback / single disc
Passenger seat power adjustments: height / reclining / 8
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Shift knob trim: alloy / leather
Steering wheel trim: alloy / leather
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / paddle shifter / phone
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Driver adjustable suspension: height / ride control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Smart device app function: lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Power outlet(s): 12V front / 4 total / cargo area
Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto delay off / auto on/off / cornering / self-leveling

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

2018 Porsche Macan