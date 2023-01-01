$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Porsche Macan
GTS,360HP,BLACK BADGE,CHRONO PKG,PREMIUM PKG,BOSE
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sapphire Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC10023
- Mileage 120,092 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 PORSCHE MACAN GTS | 360HP | 3.0L TURBOCHARGED V6 | AWD | PDK | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | PREMIUM PACKAGE | BLACK BADGING | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | LEATHER INTERIOR W/SEAT BELTS IN RED | HEATED SEATS | BLACK EXHAUST TIPS | BLACK MACAN GTS 20 WHEELS | RED PORSCHE BRAKE CALIPERS | REAR PARKING SENSORS | POWER SEATS | GTS BADGING | PADDLE SHIFTERS | KEYLESS-GO | MEMORY SEATS | HEATED MIRRORS | ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHT WASHER | AUTO HIGH BEAM | RAIN DETECTING WIPERS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2018 Porsche Macan GTS is featured in a Sapphire Blue Metallic exterior colour with black exhaust tips, side blades in matching exterior colour and Black Macan GTS wheels with Red Porsche calipers. The interior features an elegant Black Leather Package, with heated seats, seat belts in Red, Smoking Package, Porsche Connect Plus, and Adaptive Sport Seats with Memory Package.
With its powerful 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine generating 360 Horsepower and 369 lb-ft Torque, this Macan GTS does 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.
The Macan has a 7-inch colour touchscreen that offers intuitive ease of use and gives the interior a luxurious look. The reliable Navigation System with Voice Command will get you to your destination safely and on time. Use the Backup Camera for tight parking situations. The huge Panoramic Roof provides a sky view in all seasons. Bluetooth-enabled, this Porsche allows for media file playback, efficiently and easily allowing you control over your audio experience. You can also enjoy phone call playback through the surround sound. Other features include Xenon headlights, Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Three Dimensional LED Tail Lights, Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel with Gearshift Paddles, and Satellite Radio!
