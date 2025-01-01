Menu
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WP1AB2A59JLB39370, 3.0L TEIMN TURBO 340hp, SPORT CHRONO, NAVIGATION, REARVIEW CAMERA, PANOROOF, VENTILATED SEATS, BOSE Premium Audio System, BLUETOOTH, VOICE RECOGNITION, IPod/IPhone Integration, 7-Speed PDK Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission, Front & Rear Park Sensors, LED Lights, Sport Seats, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Home-Link System, Auto Dim Mirror, Foldable Side Mirrors, Pwr. Liftgate, Pwr. Tilt and Telescopic Steering, Paddle Shifters, Carbon-Fibre Trim, Leather Steering with Audio, Phone and On-Board Computer Controls, Fog Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!</p><p> </p><p>FINANCING:</p><p> </p><p>7.99% APR  (Annual Percentage Rate)</p><p>OAC (On Approved Credit)</p><p> </p><p>Our Price Includes:</p><p> </p><p>1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.</p><p>2.Administration Fee.</p><p>3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).</p><p>4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.</p><p>5.OMVIC Fee.</p><p> </p><p>Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.</p><p> </p><p>Trade-ins are welcome.</p><p> </p><p>Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2018 Porsche Macan

168,000 KM

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing
Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
168,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

