2018 Porsche Macan
S | 3.0L V6 | NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|VENT SEATS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WP1AB2A59JLB39370, 3.0L TEIMN TURBO 340hp, SPORT CHRONO, NAVIGATION, REARVIEW CAMERA, PANOROOF, VENTILATED SEATS, BOSE Premium Audio System, BLUETOOTH, VOICE RECOGNITION, IPod/IPhone Integration, 7-Speed PDK Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission, Front & Rear Park Sensors, LED Lights, Sport Seats, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Home-Link System, Auto Dim Mirror, Foldable Side Mirrors, Pwr. Liftgate, Pwr. Tilt and Telescopic Steering, Paddle Shifters, Carbon-Fibre Trim, Leather Steering with Audio, Phone and On-Board Computer Controls, Fog Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING:
7.99% APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
