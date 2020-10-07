+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2018 PORSCHE MACAN GTS | AWD | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | TURBO WHEELS | BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR PACKAGE | HEATED/VENTED SEATS | ACTIVE EXHAUST | LANE KEEP ASSIST | ACTIVE SUSPENSION | BACK-UP CAMERA | ENTRY AND DRIVE | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
This 2018 Porsche Macan GTS is featured in White Exterior, complimented by an elegant Red Leather with Carbon Fibre Trim pieces. With a powerful 3.0-liter, twin turbo V6 engine, and All Wheel Drive experience that generates 360 Horsepower and 369 lb-ft Torque. The 7-inch color touchscreen offers intuitive ease of use, and gives the interior a luxurious look. The reliable Navigation System with Voice Command will get you to your destination safely and on time. Use the Backup Camera for tight parking situations. The huge Panoramic Roof provides a skyview in all seasons. Bluetooth-enabled, this Porsche allows for media file playback, efficiently and easily allowing you control over your audio experience. You can also enjoy phone call playback through the surround sound. Other features include Xenon headlights, Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Three Dimensional LED Taillights, Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel with Gearshift Paddles, and Satellite Radio!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4