2018 Porsche Macan

$51,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 7 , 8 1 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9805798

9805798 Stock #: PC9100

PC9100 VIN: WP1AG2A5XJLB62495

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9100

Mileage 107,819 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Electronic Parking Brake Exterior Tinted Glass Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat Ambient Lighting door pockets Passenger Seat Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Additional Features Rear 3 MP3 Playback LEATHER Ride Control Trunk release 8 low oil pressure digital odometer cargo area low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets HARD DRIVE trailer stability control Active suspension integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Headlight cleaners Touch screen display Jack Vehicle immobilizer range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Total speakers: 8 Steering wheel trim: alloy Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Suspension control: electronic Front struts: MacPherson Front brake diameter: 14.2 Door sill trim: aluminum Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Exhaust: quad tip Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Spare tire size: full-size Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Painted brake calipers Rearview monitor: in dash Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Center console: front console with armrest Cargo cover: hard Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Rear air conditioning zones: single Front brake width: 1.42 Rear brake width: 0.87 Wheels: painted alloy In-Dash CD: DVD audio Lane deviation sensors variable intermittent Rear spoiler color: black Body side moldings: black Dash trim: leatherette Door trim: leatherette Upholstery accents: faux suede Window defogger: rear Watts: 150 Center console trim: leatherette Axle ratio: 4.4 Exhaust tip color: black Steering ratio: 14.3 LAMP FAILURE Infotainment screen size: 7 in. Smart device app function: lock operation Rearview mirror: manual day/night Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot Cornering iPod/iPhone single disc auto delay off reclining maintenance status maintenance due self-leveling vehicle location 4 total GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Off-road driving assist: hill descent Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate power operated Smart device app compatibility: Porsche Connect

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.