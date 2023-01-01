Menu
2018 Porsche Macan

107,819 KM

$51,800

+ tax & licensing
$51,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Porsche Macan

2018 Porsche Macan

GTS

2018 Porsche Macan

GTS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$51,800

+ taxes & licensing

107,819KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9805798
  • Stock #: PC9100
  • VIN: WP1AG2A5XJLB62495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9100
  • Mileage 107,819 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 PORSCHE MACAN GTS | 360HP | 3.0L | AWD | POWER STEERING PLUS | SURROUND VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | GLOSS GRAY EXTERIOR TRIM PACKAGE | RED PORSCHE BRAKE CALIPERS | LED HEADLIGHTS WITH PDLS PLUS | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR | BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | GLOSS BLACK 20 PORSCHE WHEELS | PDK | REAR PARKING SENSORS | POWER SEATS | GTS BADGING | PADDLE SHIFTERS | KEYLESS GO | MEMORY SEATS | HEATED SEATS | HEATED MIRRORS |CLEAN CARFAX







This 2018 Porsche Macan GTS is featured in a White exterior colour with High-Gloss Black exterior trim, Gloss-Black 20 Porsche wheels and red brake calipers. The sleek look of the exterior is complimented by an elegant Black leather Interior. With its powerful 3.0-liter twin turbo V6 engine generating 360-horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, this Macan GTS does 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.







The Macan has a 7-inch colour touchscreen that offers intuitive ease of use and gives the interior a luxurious look. The reliable Navigation System with Voice Command will get you to your destination safely and on time. The Surround View Camera System is ideal for tight parking situations, and makes it easy to be aware of your surroundings at all times. The huge Panoramic Roof provides a sky view in all seasons. Bluetooth-enabled, this Porsche allows for media file playback, efficiently and easily allowing you control over your audio experience. You can also enjoy phone call playback through the BOSE Surround Sound System.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic Parking Brake

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Passenger Seat

Suspension

Air Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar

Additional Features

Rear
3
MP3 Playback
LEATHER
Ride Control
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
cargo area
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
HARD DRIVE
trailer stability control
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Total speakers: 8
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Suspension control: electronic
Front struts: MacPherson
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Door sill trim: aluminum
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust: quad tip
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Spare tire size: full-size
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Center console: front console with armrest
Cargo cover: hard
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Front brake width: 1.42
Rear brake width: 0.87
Wheels: painted alloy
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Lane deviation sensors
variable intermittent
Rear spoiler color: black
Body side moldings: black
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 150
Center console trim: leatherette
Axle ratio: 4.4
Exhaust tip color: black
Steering ratio: 14.3
LAMP FAILURE
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Smart device app function: lock operation
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
iPod/iPhone
single disc
auto delay off
reclining
maintenance status
maintenance due
self-leveling
vehicle location
4 total
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated
Smart device app compatibility: Porsche Connect

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

