Menu
Account
Sign In
2018 PORSCHE PANAMERA 4S | 2.9L TWIN TURBO V6 | 440HP | AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE | SPORT PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | COMFORT ACCESS | HEIGHT SELECTABLE SUSPENSION | 4 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | PANORAMIC ROOF | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | APPLE CARPLAY | CANADIAN VEHICLE Introducing the sleek and sophisticated 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S, a truly remarkable vehicle that exudes power and luxury. At its core lies a formidable 2.9L Twin Turbo V6 engine, capable of producing a staggering 440 horsepower and 405 foot-pounds of torque. This powerhouse of an engine is paired with an eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) transmission, ensuring smooth and seamless gear changes with lightning-fast response times. The exterior of the Porsche Panamera 4S is finished in a pristine White, which perfectly complements its sporty and aerodynamic design. Inside the cabin, youll find a world of opulence and refinement. The interior of the Panamera 4S is finished in sumptuous Black leather, with heated and ventilated front seats that provide the ultimate in comfort and support. The Porsche Advanced Cockpit provides a seamless and intuitive driving experience, with a 12.3-inch touchscreen display that houses the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system, which allows you to control everything from the climate control to the premium Bose Surround Sound System. The Panamera 4S comes with a host of default features that are designed to enhance your driving experience. These include Porsche Stability Management (PSM), which provides maximum stability and safety on the road. Overall, the 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S is an exceptional vehicle that effortlessly combines power, luxury, and innovation. It truly is the ultimate driving machine, and one that is sure to turn heads wherever you go. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and youll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

2018 Porsche Panamera

97,450 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Porsche Panamera

4S,440HP,PREMIUM PKG,SPORT PKG,BOSE SYS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Porsche Panamera

4S,440HP,PREMIUM PKG,SPORT PKG,BOSE SYS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 11102546
  2. 11102546
  3. 11102546
  4. 11102546
  5. 11102546
  6. 11102546
  7. 11102546
  8. 11102546
  9. 11102546
  10. 11102546
  11. 11102546
  12. 11102546
  13. 11102546
  14. 11102546
  15. 11102546
  16. 11102546
  17. 11102546
  18. 11102546
  19. 11102546
  20. 11102546
  21. 11102546
  22. 11102546
  23. 11102546
  24. 11102546
  25. 11102546
  26. 11102546
  27. 11102546
  28. 11102546
  29. 11102546
  30. 11102546
  31. 11102546
  32. 11102546
  33. 11102546
  34. 11102546
  35. 11102546
  36. 11102546
  37. 11102546
  38. 11102546
  39. 11102546
  40. 11102546
  41. 11102546
  42. 11102546
  43. 11102546
  44. 11102546
  45. 11102546
  46. 11102546
  47. 11102546
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
97,450KM
Used
VIN WP0AB2A72JL133445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PA6300
  • Mileage 97,450 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 PORSCHE PANAMERA 4S | 2.9L TWIN TURBO V6 | 440HP | AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE | SPORT PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | COMFORT ACCESS | HEIGHT SELECTABLE SUSPENSION | 4 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | PANORAMIC ROOF | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | APPLE CARPLAY | CANADIAN VEHICLE







Introducing the sleek and sophisticated 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S, a truly remarkable vehicle that exudes power and luxury. At its core lies a formidable 2.9L Twin Turbo V6 engine, capable of producing a staggering 440 horsepower and 405 foot-pounds of torque. This powerhouse of an engine is paired with an eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) transmission, ensuring smooth and seamless gear changes with lightning-fast response times.







The exterior of the Porsche Panamera 4S is finished in a pristine White, which perfectly complements its sporty and aerodynamic design. Inside the cabin, you'll find a world of opulence and refinement. The interior of the Panamera 4S is finished in sumptuous Black leather, with heated and ventilated front seats that provide the ultimate in comfort and support. The Porsche Advanced Cockpit provides a seamless and intuitive driving experience, with a 12.3-inch touchscreen display that houses the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system, which allows you to control everything from the climate control to the premium Bose Surround Sound System.







The Panamera 4S comes with a host of default features that are designed to enhance your driving experience. These include Porsche Stability Management (PSM), which provides maximum stability and safety on the road. Overall, the 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S is an exceptional vehicle that effortlessly combines power, luxury, and innovation. It truly is the ultimate driving machine, and one that is sure to turn heads wherever you go.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Active grille shutters

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
HARD DRIVE
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Interior accents: leather
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Rear wiper: intermittent
Armrests: rear folding
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Knee airbags: dual front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Rear seat type: bucket
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Door sill trim: aluminum
Shift knob trim: leather
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Exhaust: quad tip
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power door locks: auto-locking
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 150
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. (dual)
Infotainment screen size: 12 in.
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Smart device app compatibility: Porsche Connect
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Side airbags: front / rear
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: height / reclining / 8
Storage: cargo net / door pockets / front seatback
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Parking sensors: front / rear
Passenger seat power adjustments: height / reclining / 8
Rear headrests: integrated / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / interior motion sensor / vehicle immobilizer
Front headrests: integrated / 2
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Smart device app function: lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / second row
Power outlet(s): 12V front / 4 total / cargo area
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter
Rear spoiler: adjustable / electronically controlled / lip
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / remotely operated / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Memorized settings: 2 driver / liftgate
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 435I XDRIVE,M SPORT PKG,HUD,HARMAN/KARDON SYS for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 BMW 4 Series 435I XDRIVE,M SPORT PKG,HUD,HARMAN/KARDON SYS 71,321 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Mustang V6 PREMIUM,305 HP, CONVERTIBLE,LEATHER,KEYLESS ENT for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Ford Mustang V6 PREMIUM,305 HP, CONVERTIBLE,LEATHER,KEYLESS ENT 172,592 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Accord LX,KEYLESS,DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL,BACKUP CAM for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Honda Accord LX,KEYLESS,DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL,BACKUP CAM 145,679 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2018 Porsche Panamera