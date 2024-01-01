$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Porsche Panamera
4S,440HP,PREMIUM PKG,SPORT PKG,BOSE SYS
2018 Porsche Panamera
4S,440HP,PREMIUM PKG,SPORT PKG,BOSE SYS
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PA6300
- Mileage 97,450 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 PORSCHE PANAMERA 4S | 2.9L TWIN TURBO V6 | 440HP | AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE | SPORT PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | COMFORT ACCESS | HEIGHT SELECTABLE SUSPENSION | 4 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | PANORAMIC ROOF | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | APPLE CARPLAY | CANADIAN VEHICLE
Introducing the sleek and sophisticated 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S, a truly remarkable vehicle that exudes power and luxury. At its core lies a formidable 2.9L Twin Turbo V6 engine, capable of producing a staggering 440 horsepower and 405 foot-pounds of torque. This powerhouse of an engine is paired with an eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) transmission, ensuring smooth and seamless gear changes with lightning-fast response times.
The exterior of the Porsche Panamera 4S is finished in a pristine White, which perfectly complements its sporty and aerodynamic design. Inside the cabin, you'll find a world of opulence and refinement. The interior of the Panamera 4S is finished in sumptuous Black leather, with heated and ventilated front seats that provide the ultimate in comfort and support. The Porsche Advanced Cockpit provides a seamless and intuitive driving experience, with a 12.3-inch touchscreen display that houses the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system, which allows you to control everything from the climate control to the premium Bose Surround Sound System.
The Panamera 4S comes with a host of default features that are designed to enhance your driving experience. These include Porsche Stability Management (PSM), which provides maximum stability and safety on the road. Overall, the 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S is an exceptional vehicle that effortlessly combines power, luxury, and innovation. It truly is the ultimate driving machine, and one that is sure to turn heads wherever you go.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Convenience
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Platinum Cars Inc.
Platinum Cars Inc.
Call Dealer
416-510-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333