2018 Porsche Panamera

Listing ID: 7120858

7120858 Stock #: PC6909

PC6909 VIN: WP0AB2A76JL133187

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC6909

Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Compass Comfort HEATED Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Rear 2 Retained Accessory Power Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar 8 low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer cargo area low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist HARD DRIVE one-touch open/close Active suspension door pockets Interior Motion Sensor Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Active grille shutters power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent Second Row front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Interior accents: leather One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Passenger seat power adjustments: height 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Rear wiper: intermittent Armrests: rear folding Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Parking sensors: front Front struts Suspension control: electronic Dash trim: leather Rear seat type: bucket Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front brake diameter: 14.2 Door sill trim: aluminum Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Camera system: rearview Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Seatbelt warning sensor: front Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Painted brake calipers Rearview monitor: in dash Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Rear spoiler: adjustable Spare tire kit: tire sealant Power door locks: auto-locking Headlights: LED Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist variable intermittent Rear headrests: integrated Window defogger: rear Watts: 150 LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: lock operation Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Lip Cargo area floor mat: carpet ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED Power Panoramic iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide reclining maintenance status voice operated vehicle location remotely operated 4 total Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. (dual) Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Infotainment screen size: 12 in.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

