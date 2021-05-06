+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2018 PORSCHE PANAMERA 4S | 440 HP | V6 | AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS | SPORT PKG | BACK UP CAMERA | SURROUND CAMERA | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | NAVIGATION | HEATED REAR SEATS | 21" TURBO DESIGN RIMS | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | PORSCHE ACTIVE SUSPENSION MANAGAMENT | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | KEYLESS ENTRY | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2018 Porsche Panamera 4s is the closest thing you'll find to the blending of a luxury sedan and big fast sports car. The car is Powered by turbo-charged 2.9L V6 with an output of 440 Horsepower. This Panamera comes standard with the brake-based torque vectoring and adaptive dampers and air springs. The sports Chrono Package adds analog clock/stopwatch, drive mode switch on the steering wheel and launch control. This 2018 Panamera comes in White colour with 21" wheels in Gloss Black. The Interior also receives Premium Black leather seats You and your passengers will enjoy the Bose Surround sound system as well as the Panoramic Sunroof and Heated Seats all around.
The Panamera has the face of the legendary 911 sports car, yet with its long roofline and the arch near the rear end, the proportions are different going back and depending on your viewpoint it might either be awkward or an alluring, super-sized Porsche. The cabin's sportscar touches are welcome; there's a button or a knob for almost every function, so there's no muddling around with touchscreen controls.
The strong basis is aided by Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), and, if equipped, the Sport Chrono package, which add electronic enhancement that improves handling as well as safety
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4