Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Porsche Panamera

45,000 KM

Details Description Features

$103,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$103,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2018 Porsche Panamera

2018 Porsche Panamera

4S,440HP,AWD,NAVI,CAMERA,PANROOF,PARK ASSIST,BOSE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Porsche Panamera

4S,440HP,AWD,NAVI,CAMERA,PANROOF,PARK ASSIST,BOSE

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 7120858
  2. 7120858
  3. 7120858
  4. 7120858
  5. 7120858
  6. 7120858
  7. 7120858
  8. 7120858
  9. 7120858
  10. 7120858
  11. 7120858
  12. 7120858
  13. 7120858
Contact Seller

$103,800

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7120858
  • Stock #: PC6909
  • VIN: WP0AB2A76JL133187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6909
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 PORSCHE PANAMERA 4S | 440 HP | V6 | AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS | SPORT PKG | BACK UP CAMERA | SURROUND CAMERA | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | NAVIGATION | HEATED REAR SEATS | 21" TURBO DESIGN RIMS | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | PORSCHE ACTIVE SUSPENSION MANAGAMENT | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | KEYLESS ENTRY | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2018 Porsche Panamera 4s is the closest thing you'll find to the blending of a luxury sedan and big fast sports car. The car is Powered by turbo-charged 2.9L V6 with an output of 440 Horsepower. This Panamera comes standard with the brake-based torque vectoring and adaptive dampers and air springs. The sports Chrono Package adds analog clock/stopwatch, drive mode switch on the steering wheel and launch control. This 2018 Panamera comes in White colour with 21" wheels in Gloss Black. The Interior also receives Premium Black leather seats You and your passengers will enjoy the Bose Surround sound system as well as the Panoramic Sunroof and Heated Seats all around.







The Panamera has the face of the legendary 911 sports car, yet with its long roofline and the arch near the rear end, the proportions are different going back and depending on your viewpoint it might either be awkward or an alluring, super-sized Porsche. The cabin's sportscar touches are welcome; there's a button or a knob for almost every function, so there's no muddling around with touchscreen controls.







The strong basis is aided by Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), and, if equipped, the Sport Chrono package, which add electronic enhancement that improves handling as well as safety







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Compass
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
2
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
8
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
cargo area
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
HARD DRIVE
one-touch open/close
Active suspension
door pockets
Interior Motion Sensor
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Active grille shutters
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Second Row
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Rear wiper: intermittent
Armrests: rear folding
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Rear seat type: bucket
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Door sill trim: aluminum
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Rear spoiler: adjustable
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power door locks: auto-locking
Headlights: LED
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
variable intermittent
Rear headrests: integrated
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 150
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: lock operation
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Lip
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED
Power Panoramic
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
reclining
maintenance status
voice operated
vehicle location
remotely operated
4 total
Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. (dual)
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Infotainment screen size: 12 in.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2012 Hyundai Genesis...
 149,854 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Rang...
 71,735 KM
$56,800 + tax & lic
2006 Chevrolet Corve...
 31,773 KM
$39,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory