2018 PORSCHE PANAMERA TURBO | 4.0L V8 | 550 HP | PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS | SPORT PACKAGE | SPORT DESIGN PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS | ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION | QUAD TAILPIPES | KEYLESS ENTRY | ADAPTIVE 18-WAY SPORTS SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | 8-WAY REAR SEATS | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | IONIZER | POWER SUNBLINDS FOR REAR | 21-INCH 911 TURBO WHEELS | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM | PARK ASSIST | SURROUND VIEW | TINTED LED TAILLIGHTS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo is the meaning of wolf in sheep's clothing. Although the car is the largest in Porsche segment, it still packs the performance that the brand represents. The car is powered by twin-turbo V8 with an output of 550 Horsepower. The Sports Chrono Package adds analog clock/stopwatch, drive mode switch on the steering wheel as well as Launch Control. You will be able to quickly switch between the drive modes with the Steering Wheel mounted rotary switch. This 2018 Panamera comes in Carrera White exterior colour with 21" 911 Turbo design Wheels. The Sport Design Package adds front bumper inserts and side vents in Black colour. This Panamera Turbo also has the quad tailpipes. The Interior also receives Premium Bordeaux Red leather seats. In front you will get 18-way adaptive Sports Seats and in Rear you will get 8-Way power seats. You and your passengers will enjoy the Bose Surround sound system as well as the Panoramic Sunroof and Heated Seats all around.
The Panamera has the face of the legendary 911 sports car, yet with its long roofline and the arch near the rear end, the proportions are different going back and depending on your viewpoint it might either be awkward or an alluring, super-sized Porsche. The cabin's sportscar touches are welcome; there's a button or a knob for almost every function, so there's no muddling around with touchscreen controls.
The Sport Chrono package adds launch control, dash mounted stopwatch, individual driving mode for a custom feel, dedicated sport button and performance oriented displays. The Sport Package adds rear-axle steering, Sport Chrono Package and Sport Exhaust.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
