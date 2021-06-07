Menu
2018 Porsche Panamera

78,975 KM

Details

$117,800

+ tax & licensing
$117,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Porsche Panamera

2018 Porsche Panamera

Turbo, 550HP, PREM PLUS PKG, SPORT PKG, NAV, CAM

2018 Porsche Panamera

Turbo, 550HP, PREM PLUS PKG, SPORT PKG, NAV, CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$117,800

+ taxes & licensing

78,975KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7279421
  Stock #: PC7042
  VIN: WP0AF2A72JL140397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Marsala Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7042
  • Mileage 78,975 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 PORSCHE PANAMERA TURBO | 4.0L V8 | 550 HP | PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS | SPORT PACKAGE | SPORT DESIGN PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS | ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION | QUAD TAILPIPES | KEYLESS ENTRY | ADAPTIVE 18-WAY SPORTS SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | 8-WAY REAR SEATS | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | IONIZER | POWER SUNBLINDS FOR REAR | 21-INCH 911 TURBO WHEELS | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM | PARK ASSIST | SURROUND VIEW | TINTED LED TAILLIGHTS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo is the meaning of wolf in sheep's clothing. Although the car is the largest in Porsche segment, it still packs the performance that the brand represents. The car is powered by twin-turbo V8 with an output of 550 Horsepower. The Sports Chrono Package adds analog clock/stopwatch, drive mode switch on the steering wheel as well as Launch Control. You will be able to quickly switch between the drive modes with the Steering Wheel mounted rotary switch. This 2018 Panamera comes in Carrera White exterior colour with 21" 911 Turbo design Wheels. The Sport Design Package adds front bumper inserts and side vents in Black colour. This Panamera Turbo also has the quad tailpipes. The Interior also receives Premium Bordeaux Red leather seats. In front you will get 18-way adaptive Sports Seats and in Rear you will get 8-Way power seats. You and your passengers will enjoy the Bose Surround sound system as well as the Panoramic Sunroof and Heated Seats all around.







The Panamera has the face of the legendary 911 sports car, yet with its long roofline and the arch near the rear end, the proportions are different going back and depending on your viewpoint it might either be awkward or an alluring, super-sized Porsche. The cabin's sportscar touches are welcome; there's a button or a knob for almost every function, so there's no muddling around with touchscreen controls.







The Sport Chrono package adds launch control, dash mounted stopwatch, individual driving mode for a custom feel, dedicated sport button and performance oriented displays. The Sport Package adds rear-axle steering, Sport Chrono Package and Sport Exhaust.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Compass
Air Suspension
Climate Control
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Upholstery: Leather
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
2
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
cargo area
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
HARD DRIVE
one-touch open/close
Active suspension
door pockets
Interior Motion Sensor
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Active grille shutters
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Second Row
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Armrests: rear folding
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Rear seat type: bucket
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Door sill trim: aluminum
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Premium brand: Bose
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Rear brake diameter: 15.0
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Total speakers: 13
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Rear spoiler: adjustable
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power door locks: auto-locking
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Watts: 710
Headlights: LED
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Headliner trim: Alcantara
variable intermittent
Rear headrests: integrated
Window defogger: rear
Passenger Seat
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: lock operation
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Lip
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Cornering
ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED
Power Panoramic
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
height
reclining
maintenance status
voice operated
self-leveling
vehicle location
remotely operated
4 total
Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. (dual)
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Front brake diameter: 16.1
Infotainment screen size: 12 in.

Back to Top

