2018 Porsche Panamera

$117,800 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 9 7 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7279421

7279421 Stock #: PC7042

PC7042 VIN: WP0AF2A72JL140397

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Marsala Red

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7042

Mileage 78,975 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Compass Suspension Air Suspension Comfort Climate Control HEATED Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Seating Upholstery: Leather Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Rear 2 Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer cargo area 14 low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist HARD DRIVE one-touch open/close Active suspension door pockets Interior Motion Sensor Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Active grille shutters power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent Second Row front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Interior accents: leather One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Armrests: rear folding Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Parking sensors: front Front struts Suspension control: electronic Dash trim: leather Rear seat type: bucket Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Door sill trim: aluminum Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Subwoofer: 1 Surround sound: 5.1 Camera system: rearview Rear seat: heated Premium brand: Bose Side mirrors: auto-dimming Rear brake diameter: 15.0 Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Seatbelt warning sensor: front Total speakers: 13 Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Rearview monitor: in dash Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Rear spoiler: adjustable Spare tire kit: tire sealant Power door locks: auto-locking Multi-function remote: proximity entry system Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Watts: 710 Headlights: LED Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Headliner trim: Alcantara variable intermittent Rear headrests: integrated Window defogger: rear Passenger Seat LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: lock operation Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Lip Cargo area floor mat: carpet Cornering ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED Power Panoramic iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide height reclining maintenance status voice operated self-leveling vehicle location remotely operated 4 total Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. (dual) Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Front brake diameter: 16.1 Infotainment screen size: 12 in.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.