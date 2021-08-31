2018 Porsche Panamera

$149,800 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 5 5 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7635223

7635223 Stock #: PC7380

PC7380 VIN: WP0CF2A73JL195434

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7380

Mileage 20,558 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Active grille shutters Interior Cruise Control Compass Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer HD Radio Suspension Air Suspension Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Additional Features Rear 2 Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer cargo area 14 low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist HARD DRIVE one-touch open/close Active suspension door pockets Interior Motion Sensor Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent Second Row front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Interior accents: leather One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Rear wiper: intermittent Armrests: rear folding Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Parking sensors: front Front struts Suspension control: electronic Dash trim: leather Rear seat type: bucket Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Door sill trim: aluminum Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Subwoofer: 1 Surround sound: 5.1 Camera system: rearview Rear seat: heated Premium brand: Bose Side mirrors: auto-dimming Rear brake diameter: 15.0 Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Seatbelt warning sensor: front Total speakers: 13 Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Rear spoiler: adjustable Spare tire kit: tire sealant Power door locks: auto-locking Multi-function remote: proximity entry system Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Watts: 710 Headlights: LED Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Headliner trim: Alcantara variable intermittent Rear headrests: integrated Rear spoiler color: black Window defogger: rear LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: lock operation Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Lip Cargo area floor mat: carpet Cornering ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED Power Panoramic iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide height reclining maintenance status voice operated self-leveling vehicle location remotely operated 4 total Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. (dual) Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Front brake diameter: 16.1 Infotainment screen size: 12 in.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.