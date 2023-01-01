$25,995+ tax & licensing
416-831-0578
2018 RAM 1500
4X4 | HEMI | BACKUP CAM | NO ACCIDENTS |
Location
Maple C Cars
90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$25,995
- Listing ID: 10520259
- VIN: 1C6RR7FT4JS320247
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AUTOMATIC / BACKUP CAM / KEYLESS / and more!
4X4, HEMI, 8 Cyl, Auto, 5 Pass, One Owner, No Accidents, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Power windows, Power door locks, Tilt, Cruise, Ac, Keyless, Alarm, Alloy Wheels
Maple C Cars Ltd, 90 Winter Ave, Scar, Ont, M1K 4M3
info@mapleccars.ca
www.mapleccars.ca
Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 200
Vehicle Features
