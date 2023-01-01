Menu
2018 RAM 1500

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Maple C Cars

416-831-0578

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

4X4 | HEMI | BACKUP CAM | NO ACCIDENTS |

2018 RAM 1500

4X4 | HEMI | BACKUP CAM | NO ACCIDENTS |

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT4JS320247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC / BACKUP CAM / KEYLESS / and more!

 

4X4, HEMI, 8 Cyl, Auto, 5 Pass, One Owner, No Accidents, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Power windows, Power door locks, Tilt, Cruise, Ac, Keyless, Alarm, Alloy Wheels

 

Maple C Cars Ltd, 90 Winter Ave, Scar, Ont, M1K 4M3

 

416-831-0578

 

info@mapleccars.ca

 

www.mapleccars.ca

 

Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 200

 

VEHICLE SOLD AS IS, THE MOTOR VEHICLE SOLD UNDER THIS CONTRACT IS BEING SOLD AS IS , AND IS NOT REPRESENTED AS BEING IN ROADWORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY. THE VEHICLE MAY NOT BE FIT FOR USE AS A MEANS OF TRANSPORTATION AND MAY REQUIRE SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS AT THE PURCHASER'S EXPENSE. IT MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE TO REGISTER THE VEHICLE TO BE DRIVEN IN ITS CURRENT CONDITION.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Maple C Cars

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

