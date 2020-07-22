Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

4,897 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Serpa Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

416-350-5555

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

ST |SXT|HITCH|REARCAM|

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

ST |SXT|HITCH|REARCAM|

Location

Serpa Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

20 Cowdray Court, Toronto, ON M1S 1A1

416-350-5555

  1. 5383481
  2. 5383481
  3. 5383481
  4. 5383481
  5. 5383481
  6. 5383481
  7. 5383481
  8. 5383481
  9. 5383481
  10. 5383481
  11. 5383481
  12. 5383481
  13. 5383481
  14. 5383481
  15. 5383481
  16. 5383481
  17. 5383481
  18. 5383481
  19. 5383481
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5383481
  • Stock #: 182045
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT4JG207640

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

4,897KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 4,897 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE SAVE SAVE by purchasing this demo model! WE ACCEPT ALL TRADES! WE OFFER FINANCING ON ALL VEHICLES! They have lower prices than buying a brand new model. They still have full warranty coverage like our new vehicles. They are thoroughly maintained and cared for and in excellent condition! 2 YEAR MAINTENANCE PACKAGE INCLUDED Home of the Real Deal Transparency in our pricing & excellence in our service is what you can rely on. Come in to SERPA DODGE JEEP RAM CHRYSLER SRT, Kennedy Road Just North of the 401 in Scarborough and remember Dont sign a deal till you see a Serpa Deal! Proudly serving the GTA and Surrounding areas including: Durham region, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Brampton, Scarborough, Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering, and the Golden Horseshoe. The Serpa team has perfected the art of customer service. Our Motto; Respect. Trust. Enjoy, means that we believe every vehicle purchase experience should be enjoyable, and that afterwards, you would be happy to refer your close family and friends to us so that they too can experience the Serpa way! We respect you, and want to earn your trust, creating an enjoyable experience. We are a fully disclosure dealership, meaning no hidden costs, no secrets, no surprises- and we will share everything with you. A vehicle purchase is something special , from the moment you begin your search to find the perfect vehicle, to the day you first visit our showroom, to the exciting day you take delivery of your beautiful new or pre-owned vehicle. We thank you for your patronage to Serpa Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM SRT!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
SECURITY ALARM
Tilt Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Serpa Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2019 Porsche 911 Car...
 110 KM
$150,776 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Challenge...
 20,024 KM
$89,419.38 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Camar...
 56,524 KM
$20,066.67 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Serpa Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Serpa Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Serpa Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

20 Cowdray Court, Toronto, ON M1S 1A1

Call Dealer

416-350-XXXX

(click to show)

416-350-5555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory