Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Subaru Forester

57,200 KM

Details Description Features

$30,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru Forester

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited AWD w/ Nav, Sunroof, Heated Front/Rear Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited AWD w/ Nav, Sunroof, Heated Front/Rear Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,590

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
57,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10225161
  • Stock #: 20241
  • VIN: JF2SJEWC2JH459958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
HARMAN KARDON AUDIO
Leather seating surface
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Lane Sway Warning
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
Proximity Key w/ Push Button
Eye Sight Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2021 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 44,493 KM
$35,490 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Corolla ...
 91,498 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GT w...
 66,215 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory